By

Advertisements

Starring Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail and Alexander Skarsgard as Randall Flagg as the representations of good and evil, The Stand‘s cast is filled out by the likes of James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard, Owen Teague, and more. Read on to find out what critics think of CBS All Access’ The Stand. Vinnie Mancuso of Collider compared the structure of The Stand to the flashbacks of Lost, saying:

Originally published here CinemaBlend Latest Content