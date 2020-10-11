Home Sports The surprising numbers behind Patrick Mahomes' worst loss in the NFL
The surprising numbers behind Patrick Mahomes' worst loss in the NFL

Patrick Mahomes puts up plenty of eye-catching numbers. Even in a loss Sunday, two statistics stood out.

The Chiefs lost to the Raiders 40-32 on Sunday in Kansas City. The eight-point margin represents the largest defeat in Mahomes’ NFL career. Mahomes is now 28-8 in games he has started, and the loss was the first for him and the Chiefs since Week 10 of the 2019 season. 

“We didn’t execute at a high enough level,” Mahomes said postgame. “We didn’t run the plays the right way, and I couldn’t find the right reads.”

Mahomes threw for 340 yards Sunday but completed just 22 of 43 passes, which was also the worst single-game completion percentage (51.2 percent) of his pro career. One of those incompletions was an interception on a deep ball, but Mahomes helped offset that with two touchdown passes.

Mahomes was less accurate than usual on short passes to his running backs and tight ends as the Raiders got pressure on him. Las Vegas sacked him three times. Mahomes completed half his eight passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, and completed just 3 of 10 passes thrown in the middle third of the field past the line.

Twice in his NFL career, Mahomes has lost by seven points: 31-24 to the Texans in Week 6 of the 2019 season and 31-24 to the Seahawks in Week 16 of the 2018 season. 

Prior to Sunday’s loss, Mahomes had been his usual superstar self during the 2020 season. Through four weeks, he had completed 67.3 percent of his throws for 1,134 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had attempted more rushes per game (4.5) than in any season of his career, totaling 108 yards and a score on the ground.

Mahomes ran six times Sunday for 21 yards. After the game, though, he spoke about running around so much.

“We got to go back and really look at ourselves in the mirror,” he said. “And really not rely on these crazy plays where I’m scrambling around throwing these shots.”

Losses in Patrick Mahomes’ NFL career

Patrick Mahomes has lost eight times in 36 career NFL starts. These are the losses, sorted by worst point differential.

YearWeekOpponentScoreMargin
20205Raiders40-32-8
201816Seahawks38-31-7
20196Texans31-24-7
20195Colts19-13-6
20186Patriots43-40-3
201811Rams54-51-3
201910Titans35-32-3
201815Chargers29-28-1
