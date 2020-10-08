The T List: Five Things We Recommend This Week

By

- Advertisement -

An overcomplicated skin-care routine not only takes up valuable bathroom real estate but can also result in irritation when certain ingredients don’t interact well (like retinoids and vitamin C, for example). Luckily, a handful of new serums promise to multitask, ensuring a glowing complexion achieved with just one small bottle. Furtuna Skin, the skin-care brand founded by Kim Wells and Agatha Luczo, offers its Face & Eye Serum, a thin, quickly absorbed gel that, thanks to wild chicory and anchusa azurea flowers sourced from Luczo’s Sicilian farm, both lifts and de-puffs. For troubled skin, The Nue Co., a wellness brand primarily focused on supplements, has debuted The Pill — its second topical product that focuses on exfoliation, hydration and reducing inflammation. Applied once daily, the serum’s plant-derived alpha hydroxy acids gently resurface skin while CBD and caffeine calm and tighten. Meanwhile, Sisleya L’Integral Anti-Age La Cure is a luxurious (and luxuriously priced) treatment that is used over the course of a month (the length of a skin-renewal cycle) and consists of four different serums that purport to leave skin energized, smooth and with increased elasticity. Intended to be used just twice a year, the serum focuses on the repair and protection of the skin’s mitochondria, the main source of cellular energy. For a super hydrating serum that doubles as a light moisturizer, Holifrog’s Galilee Antioxidant Dewy Drop contains aloe vera juice and a trio of emollient oils as well as antioxidant ingredients such as coenzyme Q10, squalane and green tea extract. More mature complexions will soak up Augustinus Bader’s The Face Oil, which contains the brand’s patented TFC8 complex — a mix of vitamins, amino acids and synthesized molecules that aid in the skin’s ability to repair itself — in a plush blend of argan, karanja and babassu oils.