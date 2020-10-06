The three common signs of a deadly heart attack that you may be overlooking

Heart attacks are caused by a lack of blood reaching the heart.
Without enough blood, the heart could become seriously damaged – and it may even be life-threatening.
A heart attack could also be a symptom of coronary heart disease, which is where fatty deposits build up in the arteries, which limits the amount of blood reaching the heart.
You could be at risk of heart disease – and therefore a heart attack – if you develop a number of key tell-tale signs.
“If you’re very tired or have difficulty catching your breath after minor exertion, you may have symptoms of heart disease,” it said. “These symptoms typically ease with rest.
“Women often experience different symptoms than men.
“For example, women may have nausea, vomiting, back pain, jaw pain, cold sweats, paleness, dizziness, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, [and] fainting episodes.
“Women may not recognize the symptoms of heart disease. This is because their symptoms may also occur with other illnesses.”
But just because you develop dizziness, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re having a heart attack.
Feeling dizzy is very common, and it’s normal to feel off-balance on occasion.
You should speak to a doctor if your dizziness won’t go away, however.
It may be caused by a drop in blood pressure, a problem in your ear, or even a side-effect of some medications.
The most common heart attack symptoms include severe chest pain, having a radiating pain in your arm, and suddenly feeling very dizzy.
But you can lower your risk of a heart attack by making some small diet or lifestyle changes.
Eating a healthy, balanced diet will lower your chances of fatty deposits in your arteries.
If you think you, or someone you know, may be having a heart attack, it’s crucial that you dial 999 straight away.