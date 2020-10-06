Home Health The three common signs of a deadly heart attack that you may...
Health

The three common signs of a deadly heart attack that you may be overlooking

0

Heart attacks are caused by a lack of blood reaching the heart.

Without enough blood, the heart could become seriously damaged – and it may even be life-threatening.

A heart attack could also be a symptom of coronary heart disease, which is where fatty deposits build up in the arteries, which limits the amount of blood reaching the heart.

You could be at risk of heart disease – and therefore a heart attack – if you develop a number of key tell-tale signs.

READ MORE: Heart attack symptoms – the warning sign on your skin

“If you’re very tired or have difficulty catching your breath after minor exertion, you may have symptoms of heart disease,” it said. “These symptoms typically ease with rest.

“Women often experience different symptoms than men.

“For example, women may have nausea, vomiting, back pain, jaw pain, cold sweats, paleness, dizziness, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, [and] fainting episodes.

“Women may not recognize the symptoms of heart disease. This is because their symptoms may also occur with other illnesses.”

- Advertisement -

But just because you develop dizziness, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re having a heart attack.

Feeling dizzy is very common, and it’s normal to feel off-balance on occasion.

You should speak to a doctor if your dizziness won’t go away, however.

It may be caused by a drop in blood pressure, a problem in your ear, or even a side-effect of some medications.

The most common heart attack symptoms include severe chest pain, having a radiating pain in your arm, and suddenly feeling very dizzy.

But you can lower your risk of a heart attack by making some small diet or lifestyle changes.

Eating a healthy, balanced diet will lower your chances of fatty deposits in your arteries.

If you think you, or someone you know, may be having a heart attack, it’s crucial that you dial 999 straight away.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDirecting photography
Next articlePaul Merton says it may be a blessing that co-star Nicholas Parsons died before pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Back pain: When your back pain could signal a vascular disorder – symptoms to spot

0
Back pain is often triggered by disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. Ulcers may cause upper lumbar back pain. A perforated ulcer is said to trigger intense...
Read more
Health

CDC says coronavirus is airborne, but weakens language from earlier warning

0
By Brianna EhleyA sign outside a restaurant reads "Please do not enter without a face covering" in Brooklyn, N.Y. | Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesThe CDC...
Read more
Health

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Is your hair beginning to look this way? Sign of the condition

0
Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that the body absorbs through eating certain foods. Its primary function is to keep the body’s nerve and...
Read more
Health

The COVID skin rash that could ‘persist for weeks’ – and you may not even know you have it

0
A high fever, a new cough, and a change to your sense of smell or taste are the most common early coronavirus symptoms, according...
Read more
Health

Trump official pressured CDC to change report on Covid and kids

0
By Dan Diamond The Sept. 11 email exchange between Alexander and other officials centered on an embargoed CDC bulletin set to publish the following week...
Read more
Health

Type 2 diabetes: Do your fingernails look like this? Warning of high blood sugar on nails

0
Diabetes and toenails People with diabetes are more likely than those without diabetes to get a fungal infection called onychomycosis. This infection usually affects the toenails. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Paul Merton says it may be a blessing that co-star Nicholas Parsons died before pandemic

Celebrity 0
After his death, his agent, Jean Diamond, released a statement on behalf of the broadcaster’s family, reading: “Nicholas passed away in the early hours of 28...
Read more

The three common signs of a deadly heart attack that you may be overlooking

Health 0
Heart attacks are caused by a lack of blood reaching the heart. Without enough blood, the heart could become seriously damaged - and it may...
Read more

Directing photography

Entertainment 0
TWENTY-Five-Year-old Ong Rui Jiang said: “I was quite unsure of what I wanted to pursue in university, but after taking , something clicked and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: