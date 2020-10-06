The three common signs of a deadly heart attack that you may be overlooking

Heart attacks are caused by a lack of blood reaching the heart.

Without enough blood, the heart could become seriously damaged – and it may even be life-threatening.

A heart attack could also be a symptom of coronary heart disease, which is where fatty deposits build up in the arteries, which limits the amount of blood reaching the heart.

You could be at risk of heart disease – and therefore a heart attack – if you develop a number of key tell-tale signs.

