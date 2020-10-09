Home Health The three most common warning signs of type 2 diabetes explained
Health

The three most common warning signs of type 2 diabetes explained

Type 2 diabetes could be caused by the body not producing enough of the hormone insulin, or the body not reacting to insulin.

Without enough of the hormone, the body struggled to convert sugar in the blood into useable energy.

It’s crucial that if you think you may have diabetes, you speak to a doctor as soon as possible.

You should consider speaking to your doctor about diabetes if you start feeling increasingly thirsty.

“The symptoms of type 2 diabetes develop slowly, and many individuals are asymptomatic with the condition often picked up incidentally or during health check-ups,” said Dr Prash Vas, a consultant in diabetes and diabetic foot medicine at London Bridge Hospital (part of HCA UK).

“The three most common symptoms include increased thirst, a higher frequency of urination [especially at night] and increased hunger.

“Less well recognised symptoms include unintended weight loss, constant fatigue, blurry vision, headaches, and frequent infections such as thrush or skin infections or wounds that take time to heal.

“Not infrequently, the existence of type 2 diabetes is picked up when individuals simply present with a major complication of diabetes – such a heart attack, stroke or a foot ulcer.”

But just because you’re feeling unusually thirsty or hungry, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you have diabetes.

It’s very normal to drink more fluids if you’ve been doing lots of exercise, or if it’s a particularly warm day.

Meanwhile, feeling excessively hungry could also be a sign of an overactive thyroid, or even not getting enough sleep.

You should speak to a doctor if you’re worried about the signs of diabetes.

