The three ‘sneaky’ signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency that you may be missing

People with undiagnosed symptoms should consider that they may have a vitamin B12 deficiency.
While it’s unlikely that your symptoms are caused by the condition, there are still many people that have a lack of B12.
A quick blood test could reveal whether you should be adding more B12 to your diet.
You should consider speaking to a doctor about a B12 deficiency if you start struggling to walk.
“Vitamin B12 deficiency can be slow to develop, causing symptoms to appear gradually and intensify over time,” it said.
“It can also come on relatively quickly. Given the array of symptoms a vitamin B12 deficiency can cause, the condition can be overlooked or confused with something else.
“Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include strange sensations, numbness, or tingling in the hands, legs, or feet.
“It’s a good idea to ask your doctor about having your B12 level checked if you are a strict vegetarian or have had weight-loss surgery or have a condition that interferes with the absorption of food.”
If you have a B12 deficiency, and you have a swollen tongue, it may appear as if your taste buds have disappeared.
It’s caused by a condition known as glossitis, which has been linked to a B12 deficiency.
Glossitis causes the tongue to become inflamed, which narrows down the appearance of the taste buds.
Your tongue may also appear shinier than normal, and it could feel quite sore.