Home Health The three ‘sneaky’ signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency that you may...
Health

The three ‘sneaky’ signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency that you may be missing

0

People with undiagnosed symptoms should consider that they may have a vitamin B12 deficiency.

While it’s unlikely that your symptoms are caused by the condition, there are still many people that have a lack of B12.

A quick blood test could reveal whether you should be adding more B12 to your diet.

You should consider speaking to a doctor about a B12 deficiency if you start struggling to walk.

READ MORE: The sign on the skin of your hands or toes that indicates low B12

“Vitamin B12 deficiency can be slow to develop, causing symptoms to appear gradually and intensify over time,” it said.

“It can also come on relatively quickly. Given the array of symptoms a vitamin B12 deficiency can cause, the condition can be overlooked or confused with something else.

“Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include strange sensations, numbness, or tingling in the hands, legs, or feet.

“It’s a good idea to ask your doctor about having your B12 level checked if you are a strict vegetarian or have had weight-loss surgery or have a condition that interferes with the absorption of food.”

- Advertisement -

If you have a B12 deficiency, and you have a swollen tongue, it may appear as if your taste buds have disappeared.

It’s caused by a condition known as glossitis, which has been linked to a B12 deficiency.

Glossitis causes the tongue to become inflamed, which narrows down the appearance of the taste buds.

Your tongue may also appear shinier than normal, and it could feel quite sore.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChadwick Boseman died without a will, wife files a probate case
Next articleSimon Cowell: BGT judge nearly ‘paralysed’ in accident and faces ‘long road to recovery'

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Can I go to the dentist in Tier 2?

0
The BDA said rules preventing travel to Wales would not affect people who need to enter the country for dentistry. They wrote: "People from parts...
Read more
Health

Hair loss treatment: Three essential oils backed by science to increase hair growth

0
Hair loss is a condition that many people experience, and it's considered completely normal. But for some, hair loss can prove distressing. Science has...
Read more
Health

Best supplements for winter: The multivitamin that could help protect you against flu

0
For traditional diets, Elizabeth recommends eating oats, wholegrain and mushrooms, as they're packed with beta glucans. In addition, she revealed how shellfish and legumes are...
Read more
Health

Chris Christie, out of hospital after battling Covid, urges Trump to go further on masks

0
By Quint Forgey Christie, who announced he had tested positive on Oct. 3, is one of roughly three dozen people who has been diagnosed with...
Read more
Health

Pfizer won't seek coronavirus vaccine authorization until after election

0
By Zachary BrennanThe Pfizer world headquarters stands in Manhattan. | Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesPfizer will not seek an emergency authorization for its coronavirus vaccine until...
Read more
Health

Trump administration announces vaccine deal for long-term care facilities

0
By Adam Cancryn and David Lim Providing a vaccine will take careful coordination. Some of the leading vaccine candidates will require two shots, and officials...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Dan Walker missing from BBC Breakfast studio after sleeping through his alarm

Celebrity 0
Dan Walker took to Twitter and addressed his blunder as the BBC Breakfast host revealed he made it on-screen with just minutes to spare....
Read more

It's Bad That Most Animals Used in Experiments Never Appear in Published Research

Science 0
Mike McRae Animal models are unavoidable, if unfortunate, necessities in modern research. In light of our ethical regards towards fuzzy, feathering, scaly test subjects, we...
Read more

School meals: Labour backs Marcus Rashford campaign

U.K. 0
Related Topics
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: