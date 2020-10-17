The three ‘sneaky’ signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency that you may be missing

People with undiagnosed symptoms should consider that they may have a vitamin B12 deficiency.

While it’s unlikely that your symptoms are caused by the condition, there are still many people that have a lack of B12.

A quick blood test could reveal whether you should be adding more B12 to your diet.

You should consider speaking to a doctor about a B12 deficiency if you start struggling to walk.

READ MORE: The sign on the skin of your hands or toes that indicates low B12