Headaches and fatigue are both very common, and don’t necessarily mean that you have coronavirus.

Persistent tiredness could be caused by simply not getting enough sleep, or doing too much – or too little – exercise.

Headaches, meanwhile, may be linked to the common cold, stress, bad posture, and even taking too many painkillers.

Either way, your headaches or fatigue are more likely to be caused by coronavirus if it’s accompanied by any of the more common symptoms.

