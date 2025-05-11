The upcoming 2025 NASCAR season

Summary

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas this weekend for the AdventHealth 400 and fans can watch all the exciting action on FS1. When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright. Last week at a treacherous Texas, Joey Logano escaped the chaos and got into victory lane after closing at +2000. However, just like last week, Kyle Larson is the clear favorite. So who will capture the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway? Let’s dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 11. AdventHealth 400 2025 Source link

