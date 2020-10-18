The vegetable gel to prevent hair loss and stimulate hair growth at home

Losing your hair could be caused by a number of different conditions, said the NHS.

Stress, weight loss, or even an iron deficiency can lead to some form of hair loss.

But there are some home treatments you can use that might help to prevent some types of hair loss, including alopecia.

One of the easiest ways to stimulate hair growth at home is to simply use garlic gel on your scalp, it’s been claimed.

READ MORE: Hair loss treatment – three eseential oils backed by science