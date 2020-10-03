Home US The virus slams into a broken Washington
US

The virus slams into a broken Washington

0

Jake Sherman

One month before Election Day, with ballots already being cast, President Donald Trump is in a military hospital, where he will remain for days, being treated for Covid-19, a disease that’s particularly dangerous for people of his age and weight. His physician Saturday morning said he’s doing well and is fever free, but declined to say when precisely he was diagnosed, how long he expects him to be in the hospital. Asked if the president was ever on supplemental oxygen, he was evasive.

Then, minutes later, a “source familiar with the president’s health” told a White House pool reporter this: “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

The public is being given conflicting messages about the commander in chief’s health, fueling speculation and sowing confusion.

It’s not only the president who is ill: His campaign manager Bill Stepien, informal adviser Kellyanne Conway, the Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel and Chris Christie, who advises the president, have all tested positive. The disease is rippling through the president’s innermost circle.

The coronavirus is also coursing through the United States Capitol, the power center and beating heart of American democracy. Three Republican senators — Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Thom Tillis of North Carolina — have tested positive. Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma and Ben Sasse of Nebraska are quarantining themselves as a precaution.

Congress has been unable to agree on the size and shape of a new relief package, even as the economy throws off continued signs of distress. Airlines are on the brink of firing tens of thousands of workers, businesses are shutting their doors and state and local governments are starving for cash. Yet Congress may not be able to stop that. The leaders are at loggerheads over a rescue package. Even if they come to a deal, will the legislature be able to approve it if lawmakers are ill?

The Senate will now likely to take the next 16 days off, hoping to rid the virus from its ranks — but pushing the already confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice closer to Election Day.

Senators sit next to each other at lunch, frequently lower their masks on the Senate floor and fly back and forth to D.C. each week. More infections seem inevitable.

- Advertisement -

The Capitol is filled with Republican lawmakers who decline to wear masks, ignoring nearly universally accepted scientific evidence that it prevents the spread of this disease. For example, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina was on the street on Friday with no face covering, talking to a small group of people. Rep. Doug LaMalfa was strolling through the rotunda with two women earlier this week bare faced. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) — who had the coronavirus — doesn’t wear a mask. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) was chatting on the Senate floor earlier this week with nothing covering his face.

On the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue, Mark Meadows, the president’s chief of staff, conceded that the public should be prepared for more positive results in the White House in the coming days.

Congressional leaders — Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California — have stubbornly refused to mandate testing for members of Congress, or punish people who don’t wear masks, leaving hundreds of lawmakers, aides, reporters and Capitol workers susceptible to a virus without a cure. They first said it was insensitive, since Americans couldn’t get tests. They privately said the politics would be too tricky. Either way, the Capitol has the potential to be a super spreader event every single day.

Washington’s dysfunction often has scant impact on the rest of the country, but this time the real-world implications are massive. Will the Senate be able to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in three weeks? Or will Covid prevent McConnell from filling Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat, raising the specter of a deadlocked high court in the aftermath of a disputed election?

There are 470 federal elections this November, and they will be conducted in a country where the death count from coronavirus is 208,779. The president and his Republican allies have spent months suggesting the balloting would be riddled by fraud and corrupted by his opponents. Now, there’s a likelihood that the president and his party will have to wrap up election season from the sidelines.

Source:Politics, Policy, Political News Top Stories

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Ridicule’: The French Reaction to ‘Emily in Paris’
Next articleLakers vs. Heat score, results: LeBron James, Anthony Davis power LA past Miami in Game 2

RELATED ARTICLES

US

White House triggers new questions about Trump’s coronavirus case

Newslanes - 0
Anita Kumar, Nancy Cook, Gabby Orr and Meridith McGraw A White House official later added that Trump's vitals had become concerning Friday morning, hours...
Read more
US

Kellyanne Conway tests positive for coronavirus

Newslanes - 0
Alice Miranda OllsteinPOLITICO IllustrationFormer White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced late Friday night that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, joining a growing...
Read more
US

The Real Nightmare Scenario: A Sick Mike Pence

Newslanes - 0
Garrett M. Graff Given the current makeup of the executive branch, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo...
Read more
US

Airbnb blocks US Halloween bookings over party fears

Newslanes - 0
More on this storySource:BBC News - US & Canada
Read more
US

Actor Rick Moranis randomly attacked in Manhattan

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rick Moranis's last on-screen film role was in 1997Rick Moranis, who starred in Honey I Shrunk the Kids is...
Read more
US

Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings released

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright ReutersRecordings from the grand jury investigation into the Breonna Taylor police shooting case have been released in a rare disclosure. Some 15 hours...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

'Most compelling ever' video of ghost-like creature explodes on Reddit

Weird Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Seamus Duff, Simon Green) Fans of the supernatural have been left chilled by supposed video evidence of an apparition haunting a young man on...
Read more

Michael Moore says 'serial liar' Trump made up Covid-19 to win election

World Newslanes - 0
Film-maker Michael Moore has accused Donald Trump of lying about his Covid diagnosis – claiming it is a plot to win the US election. He...
Read more

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Closed Beta and More Community Updates

Gaming Newslanes - 0
Screenshot by mpvalmiki This week has been a busy week for the Microsoft Flight Simulator Team. We released our first world update (Japan) which also...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: