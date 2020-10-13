Home Celebrity The Wanted's Tom Parker diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at age 32
The Wanted's Tom Parker diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at age 32

Tom Parker, a member of the U.K. boy band The Wanted, has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. The 32-year-old singer shared the sad news with fans on social media.

“There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,” he wrote.

Parker and wife Kelsey Hardwick are parents to daughter Aurelia, 16 months. The actress is pregnant with their second child.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way,” he continued. “We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

In an interview with OK! magazine, Parker explained he was diagnosed six weeks ago with stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer. He said he’s “still in shock.”

“I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this,” he added.

Although Parker was told the cancer is terminal, he will remain positive. “I’m going to be here,” he shared. “I’m going to fight this.”

Meghan McCain, whose father John McCain died from brain cancer in 2018, offered her condolences.

“I and my family are here if you and yours need absolutely anything. Please don’t hesitate. There are many stories of hope and healing in the GBM community and incredible doctors and specialists leading the crusade,” she tweeted.

Parker is one of six singers in The Wanted. The group is best known for its 2012 pop hit “Glad You Came.” The British-Irish boy band, once managed by Scooter Braun, went on hiatus in 2014 after five years together. Parker’s bandmate Max George reacted to the news on Monday in an emotional post on Instagram. 

Members of The Wanted perform during 2012’s Jingle Ball in New York. Seen are (L-R) Jay McGuiness, Max George, Tom Parker, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes. (Photo: Reuters)

“I think the bravery of Tom and Kelsey announcing their situation is incredible. It’s obviously a devastating and scary time… but for those who don’t know Tom I will say this. There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer,” George wrote.

“His heart is the size of a lions, and it is his drive and passion that has always lead The Wanted and made sure we are looked after the right way,” George continued. “Speaking as a brother, a friend and a band mate.. I know that you will conquer this as you have every other challenge you have ever faced. We are all on this journey together… and I can’t wait to get back on the stage with you and the boys and have a proper celebration when you’re better.”

