If you’re keeping up with The Bachelorette, you might remember a moment from this week, where Clare was having some alone time conversation with Chasen Nick. When he shared that his younger years were like that of a hermit crab because he was alone all the time, Clare responded by noting that she never went to her high school prom, and no one asked her, adding, “Nobody even knew who I was in high school. I was just invisible, I think. I felt invisible.”