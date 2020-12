“Season 3 will add 7 new levels, 30+ news skins, and ‘many more festive surprises yet to be revealed’. IGN will be exclusively revealing some of that new content later this week, so make sure to check back with us.”

– @IGN#FallGuysSeason3 releases on December 15th! pic.twitter.com/I8fUbinVYR

— Fall Guys ? (@FallGuysGame) December 11, 2020

Mediatonic recently dropped a tweet revealing four new upcoming costumes for Fall Guys. Unlike its last reveal – which showed a teeny, tiny peek of Fall Guys’ all-new season 3 that hardly told us anything – this one displays the new costumes in their full glory, some of which boast a decidedly festive theme.

It’s been a couple of months since Fall Guys’ second season arrived, bringing a medieval flavour to its immensely popular knockabout action, but developer Mediatonic also recently shared its mid-season update, introducing various improvements, round variations, and an entirely new stage known as Big Fans.

Advertisements As Matt summarised at the time, both Season 2 and classic rounds were recently refreshed, and there’s a particular emphasis on medieval infusions, including spiky rollers and swinging scythes in hitherto familiar stages. Additionally, expect fruity surprises and gasp at Perfect Match’s new wildly rotating pole – which looks as hilarious as it does mean.

