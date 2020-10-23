Home Gaming There are official Assassin's Creed Valhalla shoes
Gaming

There are official Assassin's Creed Valhalla shoes

0

By

Fit for a Viking.

When I heard there was going to be official Assassin’s Creed Valhalla shoes, I began thinking of thick snow boots, something sturdy for climbing through the fjords, or stomping on a Saxon monk trying to defend their home. Like an Ugg boot, perhaps, but with horns and blood.

Not so, Reebok reckons. Instead, the sportswear brand has come up with three different shoe variants with designs “inspired by the Northern Lights”. Reader, I was lucky enough to go see the Northern Lights back in February and I do not know what Reebok means.

Two shoes feature main character Eivor’s raven Synin, while another variant includes the game’s twin battle axe symbol.

Click to embiggen.

There will also be a range of hoodies, socks and a cap, available from 7th November. You can witness these all for yourself in the following trailer:

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

