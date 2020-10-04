Home Tech There's a big reason to own a Google Home despite launch of...
There's a big reason to own a Google Home despite launch of Nest Audio

Google held its big yearly device showcase last week and, as expected, the world was given its very first official glimpse of the all-new Nest Audio smart speaker. This updated device gets a new box-shaped look and much-improved audio which now means it sounds a whole lot better than the ageing Google Home.

However, despite this huge Google upgrade, there’s still a very big reason to own that older and hugely popular speaker.

With the Nest Audio hitting stores in the coming weeks, the Google Home has, as you might well expect, been slashed in price to a record low.

This cost-cutting means you can currently pick one up in UK stores such as Currys and Argos for as little as £39 – that’s £50 cheaper than the new Nest Audio.

Other than that very low price, another reason for opting for this older speaker is its design. The Google Home has always turned heads and it still looks just as good despite being almost four years old.

In fact, some might actually think it’s styling is more appealing than the new Nest Audio which does feature a fairly bland design.

One of the reasons why Google’s new speaker looks so different is all to do with the sound quality.

To boost the performance the US tech firm needed extra space to include more speakers – hence its boxy appearance.

That extra power means the Nest Audio is a whopping 50 percent louder than before. It also includes a built-in tweeter and woofer for improved bass.

If you want a great-sounding speaker then the Nest Audio will go on sale from October 15 and cost £89.99 – that’s, unsurprisingly, the same price as the new Amazon Echo.

It will be available from Google Store, John Lewis, Argos, Dixons, Amazon and Tesco in Chalk and Charcoal.

Source:Daily Express :: Tech Feed

