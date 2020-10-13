These Classic Levi’s Skinny Jeans Are a Casual Fashion Staple — 40% Off!

Bernadette Deron

It’s time to break out the skinny jeans again, because the fall season is officially in session! The weather is getting cooler, and we need to keep ourselves warm when we go outside. Skinny jeans are our favorite form of denim because they’re incredibly flattering — especially when they’re high-waisted!

And what brand makes better quality jeans than Levi’s? This classic brand is a mainstay when it comes to denim, and this pair of skinnies is a beloved favorite that every shopper is obsessed with!

Get the Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans for prices now up to 40% off, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2020, but are subject to change.



Practically countless shoppers say that these jeans are the ticket if you’re in the market for a new pair. They’re made from a great material, and they come in tons of different shades and colors to choose from! You can get them in a variety of different washes, and there are lots of distressed or plain options too.

Another thing we love about these jeans is that there are different levels to the high-rise element. Some of them dip lower on the waist, and others are super high up there! Whatever you choose depends on which style you’re most comfortable with. If you’re planning to pair these jeans with crop tops, then the higher pairs are a perfect match!

These jeans are made from pure cotton, but they have a tiny touch of stretch to them to make them easy and comfortable to wear. You can trust Levi’s to make some of the best jeans on the market, so there are very few complaints about them in the reviews!

These jeans go above and beyond when it comes to their fit. The sizing ranges from a 00 up to 18, and there are different pant leg lengths to choose from too! Whether you’re petite or have longer legs, there’s a pair of jeans that will fit you perfectly. What more could you want?

