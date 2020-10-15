These Eurogamer 'Essential' games are going cheap for Amazon Prime Day

Eurogamer’s favourites are all discounted on Amazon for Prime members right now.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 has brought numerous discounts, deals and bargains across video games, with some excellent offers going even as we speak. And if you’re stuck on which games to buy, then good news! Eurogamer has its own list of “Essential” games which you absolutely have to play, which we’ve gone through to compare with all the best deals running on Amazon.
Here’s a selection of well-valued classics that you can get for cheap right now.
Essential
- Dark Souls 3: “This is a truly epic journey, from your first faltering steps across gloomy cliffs to striding like a lord-slayer through Lothric Castle.” Buy from Amazon UK for £33.99.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: “A majestic, earthy open-world adventure with great integrity and personality, this is the best role-playing game in years.” Buy from Amazon UK for £13.99.
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: “Breath of the Wild isn’t just the most radical departure from the Zelda tradition in its 30-year history, it’s the first Nintendo game that feels like it was made in a world where Half-Life 2, Halo, Grand Theft Auto 3 and Skyrim happened.” Buy from Amazon US for $ 39.99.
- Minecraft: “Minecraft might be inseparable from its own fame by this point, but one thing’s for sure – it deserves every bit of it.” Buy from Amazon UK bundled with Nintendo Switch Lite for £199.00.
- The Last of Us Part 2: “It is a sad and timely reminder of the simultaneous importance and impossibility of living someone else’s experience. Play it, and listen.” Buy from Amazon US for $ 39.99.
- The Last of Us Remastered: “The Last of Us is Hollywood stuff, of course, but the good kind of Hollywood: big-hearted, humane, with just a shade of grey.” Buy from Amazon UK bundled with a PS4 controller for £39.99.
Recommended
