Home Gaming These Eurogamer 'Essential' games are going cheap for Amazon Prime Day
Gaming

These Eurogamer 'Essential' games are going cheap for Amazon Prime Day

0

Eurogamer’s favourites are all discounted on Amazon for Prime members right now.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has brought numerous discounts, deals and bargains across video games, with some excellent offers going even as we speak. And if you’re stuck on which games to buy, then good news! Eurogamer has its own list of “Essential” games which you absolutely have to play, which we’ve gone through to compare with all the best deals running on Amazon.

Here’s a selection of well-valued classics that you can get for cheap right now.

Essential

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Recommended

Of course, there’s plenty more gaming bargains going right now on Amazon Prime Day 2020 for you to grab ahold of! For everything you need to know and more, including deals, dates and details, check out our comprehensive guide page right here.

Or why not head to Jelly Deals, our sister site, where we’ve got bargains from across the internet? Alternatively, head to the Jelly Deals Twitter page for moment-fresh data on discounts across the internet.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHere's a look at PUBG's dynamic map in action
Next articleCougar stalk: Utah jogger on six-minute encounter with a mountain lion

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Genshin Impact PS5 release date inbound, but there's more bad news for Xbox fans

0
Genshin Impact has proven incredibly popular since launching on the PS4, PC and smartphones just a few short weeks ago. The action-adventure game has generated...
Read more
Gaming

Here's a look at PUBG's dynamic map in action

0
The way you magma feel. PUBG Corp has been teasing upcoming map Paramo for the last few weeks, and on Monday we finally got a...
Read more
Gaming

Avengers update 1.3.3 PATCH NOTES: Essential improvements hit PS4 and Xbox One

0
The Avengers update 1.3.3 is available to download on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The patch will hit Google Stadia at a later time. According...
Read more
Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's default setup has you play as both male and female Eivor at various points

0
Assassin's Creed Valhalla narrative director Darby McDevitt has shed more light on the game's unusual decision to have you play as both male and...
Read more
Gaming

Seven hours with Assassin's Creed Valhalla

0
Amongst scattering foxes and swaying foxgloves, on bracken-covered hills squared off by broken drystone walls, the Ancient Britain of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a...
Read more
Gaming

PS5 pre-order latest: Double dose of good news about wave 3 pre-order stock

0
PS5 preorder stock latest - Double dose of good wave 3 news (Image: SONY)PS5 pre-orders are sold out everywhere, but rumour has it a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Gareth Southgate offers struggling Man Utd star Harry Maguire support after England red

Sports 0
"The sending off alters everything, and the penalty afterwards, but after then we showed resilience. A great example of how to play with ten...
Read more

Dave Roberts on Clayton Kershaw’s health and Dodgers’ desperation after going down 2-0

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 13, 2020 at 11:58p ET | MLB | Duration: 2:11Listen to what Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had to say about...
Read more

5 takeaways from the Amy Coney Barrett hearings

US 0
Josh Gerstein Senators give Barrett a promotionSen. Sheldon Whitehouse questions Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday. | Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP As the hearings...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: