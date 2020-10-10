Home Celebrity These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush — 30% Off!
These 'Marshmallow' Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush — 30% Off!

Suzy Forman

It’s fall, and you know what that means. Sweater weather? Well, of course. There’s no doubt about that. But that’s not all it means. There’s another nickname fall likes to go by, and it’s just as fitting. It’s slipper season! Time for some happy feet with some seriously toasty toes!

The fluffier and fuzzier our slippers are, the better. There needs to be a huge difference in feeling when we slip off our boots at the end of the day and slide into our slippers. That’s why we were immediately intrigued when we saw the “Marshmallow” name of these Jessica Simpson slippers. We were even more intrigued when we saw the sale price!

Get the Jessica Simpson Plush Marshmallow Slide-On House Slipper (originally $ 20) for just $ 14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

It turns out these slippers really are as cozy as they sound. After just glancing at them, we can tell they’re something special. Everyone knows that Simpson is on top of her game when it comes to heels, boots, flats and wedges, but not many look to her for her loungewear shoe designs. They don’t even think of them as an option. Well, we’re here to make sure no one misses out on these must-haves anymore!

These ultra-plush slippers are slip-on style with an open back and a closed toe, with faux fur everywhere except the anti-slip textured outsole. This durable, waterproof outsole can be taken outdoors if you need to grab the mail or take the dog out, by the way!

You’ll see an adorable bow accenting the upper of these slippers, but what’s going on on the inside? Good things — that’s what. Along with the warm and fuzzy lining, there’s high-density memory foam cushioning that molds to the shape of your feet for even more added comfort!

These slippers come in 11 colors right now, so you have some lovely solid shades to choose from, along with a camo and a leopard if you’re looking for a print. Considering these slippers have earned the title of Amazon’s Choice and have so many reviews, we think you’ll be happy no matter which version you end up nabbing!

