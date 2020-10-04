These Soft, Comfy Bras Are Perfect for Sleeping on Hot Nights

Bernadette Deron

Feeling a little too hot at night? It’s true: The summer heat can be unbearable, even when it’s after dark and we’re tucked under the covers. The easiest solution is finding a garment that feels like you’re not wearing much more than your birthday suit!

A simple, straightforward bralette is the way to go if you’re looking for some light coverage to sleep in, and we found the perfect option on Amazon! These bras are thin and incredibly soft, and shoppers are incredibly impressed with their purchase.

Get the PRETTYWELL Sleep Bra for prices starting at just $ 22, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 4, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.



Of course, these comfy bras don’t have to be reserved for catching shut-eye. You can wear them throughout the day as well, because according to shoppers, this is a piece you won’t want to take off! Their breathability is a key component, making them suitable for a variety of activities as the temperatures rise.

Most importantly, these bras are seriously affordable. They have been compared to similar styles from brands like Uniqlo, but those versions come with a much higher price tag. Currently, bras from PRETTYWELL will cost relatively close to the $ 20 range! No surprise here: Amazon shoppers love that they have found a high-quality alternative that feels just as fantastic as the more expensive choices on the market.

These undergarments come in a selection of different neutral shades. They are considerably longer than other bralettes, and resemble a crop top! With the right pair of high-waisted jeans you could even get away with wearing this bra outside. Alternatively, it can be used during light exercise. They feature some light padding, and there are zero wires involved.

Even though this bra doesn’t have any intense structural support, shoppers assure Us that it will still hold up well — even if you have a larger chest! The padding is there to provide extra shape and ensure your curves are on point, but it’s not an overwhelming amount of extra material. We can see ourselves wearing this bra 24/7 — while we’re getting our beauty rest, relaxing on the couch or simply indulging in a meditation session!

