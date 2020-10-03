They Needed a Place to Marry. Suddenly Their Ship Came In.

He told his parents that she was also a native New Yorker, and that they both graduated from Stuyvesant High School in 1999, though they never met there. Mr. Krauss, who graduated from Sarah Lawrence College and received a master of social work degree from Simmons College in Boston, said that Ms. Young had graduated from Brown, from which she also received a master of fine arts in acting.

Mr. Krauss, who was also a social worker at Harlem Village Academies East Middle School in Manhattan, turned a romantic corner with Ms. Young in November 2018, when they were still members of Sweet Cash. Mr. Krauss described the group as a “Johnny Cash tribute band that played a lot of outlaw country music.”

Later that month, Mr. Krauss and Ms. Young left the band and teamed with two other musicians to start one of their own, Sweet Nothing. “We were a vintage rock band,” he said, “everything from Sam Cooke to Janis Joplin, as well as our own original music.”

- Advertisement -

Soon Mr. Krauss and Ms. Young were head over microphones for each other, sharing stories about their past, as well as songs each had written that were never sung.