Thief living in supermarket's roof caught when his foot burst through ceiling

By

staronline@reachplc.com (Unzela Khan)

A thief who had been living in the roof of a supermarket got caught out after his foot burst through the ceiling.

Matthew Hammar, 35, fell through the ceiling of a store and caught the eyes of employees, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested on September 30 from the Raley’s store and was charged with burglary and obstructing a police officer.

Hammar was discovered by night shift workers while the grocery store in Nevada was closed after his mishap.

Johnny Smith, captain of patrol for the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said: “The day we apprehended this person, the reason they noticed him was because when he made it through the roof of the building and into the ceiling area of the grocery store, his foot went through the ceiling.

“He took a bad step and one of his feet went through the ceiling, exposing his foot to where people could see it and that’s what alerted the employees.”

Authorities also found Hammar had used an exterior ladder to climb to the roof of the store, reports Reno Gazette Journal.

- Advertisement -

He was also found to have been stealing from the deli and had made a makeshift living area for himself, said the cop.

Mr Smith said: “From my understanding, he did have a couple of tools and he did have a little spread because he had been pretty much living up there.

“He had a few items to where he made himself at home.”

Although officers were alerted to his presence, they were unable to reach him and sent a police dog in.

However, the canine got stuck in a shaft area.

“When the deputies on scene were trying to negotiate with this guy to come out of the ceiling area and he was refusing, they sent the K9 in there,” Smith said. “The K9 went in there and unfortunately fell into some sort of shaft area and got stuck.”

Cops then called for North Lyon County Fire in a bid to get Hammar out.

The fire team were able to recover the canine and Hammar without injury.

Like this: Like Loading...