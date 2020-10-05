Home Fashion Things to Do This Week
Fashion

Things to Do This Week

0

Adriana Balsamo and Hilary Moss

Here is a sampling of the week’s events and how to tune in (all times are Eastern). Note that events are subject to change after publication.

Hitch a ride to the small town of Valentines, Va., where, under other circumstances, the artist Kevin Beasley would have assembled with his family for their annual reunion in August. Instead, he has imagined the journey for the Casey Kaplan gallery in Manhattan with a series of sculptures that can be viewed online. Its centerpiece, “The Road” (2019), depicts a length of asphalt stretching into the sunset as two children play nearby and birds fly overhead — and made from raw Virginia cotton, dyed durags, chopped-up rubber tires and guinea fowl feathers.

When Through Oct. 24

Where caseykaplangallery.com

Work on your core and your punch lines at a comedy Pilates class led by Amelia Heintzelman of the School for Contemporary Dance and Thought in Northampton, Mass. Each session is themed (Tuesday is “tag sale”), and is $ 5 and up on a sliding scale.

When 9 a.m.

Where scdtnoho.com

Take a spin through the virtual collection The Museum of the World presented by the British Museum. Among the items is the museum’s oldest artifact, the 1.8 million-year-old Olduvai stone chopping tool.

- Advertisement -

When Anytime
Where britishmuseum.withgoogle.com

Let Phil Klay, a National Book Award-winning author and Iraq War veteran, transport you to Colombia as a group of soldiers sets upon a drug lord’s safe house — a scene from his debut novel, “Missionaries.” Mr. Klay discusses his new work with the writer Marlon James for a digital event hosted by the Books Are Magic bookshop in Brooklyn.

When 7 p.m.

Where booksaremagic.net

Get lost in the sounds of Tony DeSare, a singer and pianist who frequently invokes the Rat Pack as he pays tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes himself. Tickets are $ 12.

When 7:30 p.m.

Where dso.org

Join the artists Ashon T. Crawley and Shikeith, both featured in the exhibition “Enunciated Life” at the California African American Museum, for a discussion about spirituality and queer desire in the Black church. Parts of the exhibition can be viewed online. The event is free.

When 8 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Where caamuseum.org

Settle in for a night of monster myths and debunking with Kelly Reidy, the host of the Atlas Obscura’s Accidental Discoveries series and assistant professor of math and science at Pratt University. Ms. Reidy delves into the stories behind the kraken, Bigfoot and, of course, the Loch Ness monster. Tickets are $ 10.

When 5:30 p.m.

Where atlasobscura.com

Image
Credit…Luci Gutiérrez

Take in a performance by the Choctaw musician Samantha Crain to cap the end of First Peoples Week. The online festival celebrates North American Indigenous culture and is produced by the Greene Space, a venue that belongs to New York Public Radio. Of Ms. Crain, The New York Times wrote, “Her dense arrangements — layered with dainty piano melodies, horns, tape loops, the works — achieve a cozy lushness, as if she were spinning a protective cocoon in which to retreat from the traumas that populate her songs.”

Source:Nytimes-Fashion

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDana White provides Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II update after bout offer
Next articleKelly Ripa Has 'Never Been Happier' as She Hits 50th Birthday Milestone

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion

Black Germans Say It’s Time to Look Inward

Newslanes - 0
Valeriya SafronovaBERLIN — In June, when Jelisa Delfeld joined a Telegram channel to help organize a silent demonstration against racism in Stuttgart, Germany, she...
Read more
Fashion

Here are the Best Animal Livestreams

Newslanes - 0
Sara AridiIf you spend hours scrolling through cat videos online, there’s a scientific explanation for why that’s a hard habit to kick: A new...
Read more
Fashion

How to Make a D.I.Y. Flibber

Newslanes - 0
Catherine HongYou are forgiven if you draw a complete blank on seeing the word “flibber.” Constructed out of newspaper and resembling a crazy cross...
Read more
Fashion

Here are Podcasts to Inform Your Vote

Newslanes - 0
Phoebe LettThe same year George Washington took the oath of office to become the first president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson sent a...
Read more
Fashion

Lili Reinhart Is Just Being Honest

Newslanes - 0
Sanam YarLili Reinhart has been outspoken for almost as long as she’s been famous. The star of the popular teen soap “Riverdale” has openly...
Read more
Fashion

Love and the Lockdown

Newslanes - 0
Joanne KaufmanIn late February, Jordan Tyler saw a TV commercial for the dating app Match, and while “not big on an online thing,” decided,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Chloe Sims in tears on TOWIE as her and Pete Wicks come clean on romance

Tv & Radio Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Isobel Hine) The Only Way Is Essex fans went into meltdown during Sunday's episode as Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks both came clean about...
Read more

Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Son Joseph Baena a Happy 23rd Birthday: 'I Love You!'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Son Joseph Baena Happy 23rd Birthday | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageArnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Son Joseph Baena...
Read more

Kelly Ripa Has 'Never Been Happier' as She Hits 50th Birthday Milestone

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Mariah Cooper Age is just a number! Kelly Ripa is feeling positive about her life as she celebrated her 50th birthday amid the success of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: