Home Business This Camera App Is Designed to Fight Fake News
Business

This Camera App Is Designed to Fight Fake News

0

Tom Simonite

On the internet nobody knows where or when you took that photo of a dog. Images can be reused and remixed online without a trace—helpful to those trying to spice up their Instagram feed but also to purveyors of disinformation.

A prototype app from San Diego startup Truepic aims to make smartphone photos and video more trustworthy. Truepic worked with mobile chipmaker Qualcomm to add a new mode to a smartphone’s camera that securely tags imagery with the time and location it was captured, allowing others to check an image or video’s bona fides. That could help a newsroom covering an unfolding disaster such as a hurricane decide whether to trust social media content claiming to show the damage.

The new feature is designed to support a standard for digital imagery being developed by a group called the Content Authenticity Initiative that includes Twitter, Adobe, and The New York Times. That system will allow images and video to be tagged with cryptographically encoded information on where and how they were captured. Any edits will leave a trace, allowing news organizations or others to track the lifetime of imagery they create or obtain from others.

That nascent standard will be influential only if people actually use it. Adobe has said it will build support into its flagship image enhancer, Photoshop, and the Times is planning to test how photojournalists and editors can use the technology. Truepic and Qualcomm’s project is the first showing of how the scheme might be integrated into hardware. “We think the way to get that out there is to make it a native function of the app people use on their device,” says Sherif Hanna, a vice president at Truepic.

The collaboration could be influential, because Qualcomm chips power Android smartphones from leading brands, including Samsung. Manvinder Singh, a Qualcomm vice president, says device makers can integrate the technology into future designs built on the company’s chips. “There is interest,” Singh says, although he declines to name any companies. Getting support for a similar function on Apple devices would require a separate implementation, given the company’s custom-designed silicon chips.

- Advertisement -

The Truepic technology will support a system being developed by Adobe and others that tags images and video with cryptographically encoded information on where and how they were captured.

Courtesy of Truepic

The photo-tagging code developed by Truepic runs inside the secure area of a device’s processor that handles tasks like processing payments or fingerprint scans. When a person switches the camera to secure mode, pixels bypass the device’s operating system to keep them safe from manipulation. A person using the device can take photos and videos as normal. The system provides high confidence that a photo was “created by light, not by an editing tool or AI,” Hanna says.

- Advertisement -
Previous article24 Hidden Prime Day Beauty Deals on Amazon — All Bound to Sell Out!
Next articleCars baffle 50 percent of UK adults – What is a dipstick for?

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: FTSE chaos ahead of Brexit talks as no deal looms

0
Overnight, FTSE climbed 0.6 percent, driven by a 5.7 percent hop in London-recorded portions of Simply Eat Takeaway.com NV JETJ.L as the food-requesting firm...
Read more
Business

Cypher looks to scale up after kids get a head start with its coding courses

0
From websites and apps for smart phones and gaming to self-drive cars, robots and finance systems, coding is the groundwork for them all, delivering...
Read more
Business

Just as Tech Looked Serious About Diversity, Trump Intervenes

0
Sidney Fussell Hiring is necessarily exclusionary. Hiring one person for a position means not choosing someone else. Some forms of exclusion are acceptable (an applicant...
Read more
Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: Asian equities fall as vaccine trials halt and US aid package talks sour

0
This comes as hopes for the passage of a new coronavirus relief package faded as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected a $ ...
Read more
Business

Supermarket marks its 50th birthday by sending a chicken nugget into space

0
A team of experts in the field of stratospheric exploration created the perfect vessel for the nugget to travel in. It was sent into...
Read more
Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: Job market in coronavirus horror – MILLIONS may be out of work by Christmas

0
Despite the losses, Surich Asset Management founder Simon Yuen said he was confident Asian stock markets would retain positive fundamentals following the US election...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Taylor Swift’s Romantic History: Every Man She’s Loved & Lost, From Joe Jonas To Joe Alwyn

Celebrity 0
Julia Teti Taylor Swift has had a storied love life, one that’s inspired her best music and a lot of media scrutiny. Now, we’re taking...
Read more

Not just Obamacare: How Supreme Court's conservative majority could remake American health care

Health 0
By Susannah Luthi “Regardless of where you think the chief justice and Brett Kavanaugh are on these issues, the realignment means that there are four...
Read more

Among Us: You're the Impostor

Fashion 0
Taylor LorenzWhen an indie game company created Among Us in 2018, it was greeted with little fanfare. The multiplayer game remained under the radar...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: