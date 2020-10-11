Home Celebrity This Fun, Color-Blocked Sweater Is Going to Be a Major Hit This...
This Fun, Color-Blocked Sweater Is Going to Be a Major Hit This Fall

Bernadette Deron

It’s officially October, which means the weather is only going to get cooler from here on out. We’re ready to bring out all of our favorite sweaters and get new ones to add to our collection. There’s nothing better than wearing a cozy sweater when it’s chilly out.

We’ve been keeping an eye out for new sweaters that we think are going to be major hits this fall, and this color-blocked one from SAUKOLE is definitely on our shopping list!

Get the SAUKOLE Women’s Turtleneck Color Block Casual Long Chunky Knitted Pullover for prices starting at $ 30, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater comes in a few different color-blocked variations that we adore. Two of the sweaters have broader color-blocking and the other has a more striped look to it. But each of them have the same comfy and cozy design! They’re made from a soft knit and they have loose sleeves that are cuffed at the wrists, and a turtleneck up top that’s loose and casual.

You can wear this sweater on casual fall days with a pair of jeans and some sneakers, but you can easily dress it up with some styling tweaks. You can layer it over a bodycon dress or wear some faux-leather leggings with them if you’re going out for dinner. And this sweater is also stylish enough to wear to work — it’s a truly versatile piece!

Shoppers are praising this sweater for its awesome quality and soft feel. One shopper even called this sweater their new favorite, which is definitely a great sign! These reviewers are getting Us more and more excited about this sweater, and we’re already dreaming about all of the different ways we can wear it. We have a strong feeling that we’re going to turn to this sweater a lot this fall, and it might be our new favorite too!

