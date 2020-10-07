This Fuzzy Sherpa Cardigan Coat Is Softer Than Your Favorite Bathrobe

Bernadette Deron

Who else is completely obsessed with the fall right now? After a long and sweltering summer, this cool-down is so necessary. The temperatures are dropping, which means our wardrobes need slight adjustments in order to keep Us warm and cozy! You know what that means: sweaters and fuzzy jackets for days.

We’re always in the mood to shop, but right now, outerwear that we can rock well into the winter is at the top of the list. We have our eyes on this adorable jacket from Dokotoo, and we’re not the only ones. Shoppers are regularly singing its praises, and we think you may be next to join in on the chorus!

Dokotoo Women’s Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece

This jacket from Dokotoo is beyond cozy and comfortable. Anything this fuzzy gets serious points in our book — it's just so dreamy! This coat is made from a soft sherpa-like material that's designed to be relaxing and warming. You'll immediately get into the autumn spirit with a piece like this!



This jacket from Dokotoo is beyond cozy and comfortable. Anything this fuzzy gets serious points in our book — it’s just so dreamy! This coat is made from a soft sherpa-like material that’s designed to be relaxing and warming. You’ll immediately get into the autumn spirit with a piece like this!

This jacket is intended to have an oversized fit, so you can wrap yourself in it like a blanket. You know that incredible feeling when you’re freshly clean and slide into a trusty bathrobe? That’s exactly what this jacket provides. It’s so luxe — especially for the price point. Plus, it’s super roomy — which is ideal if you want to layer a sweater underneath when it’s colder out.

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece for prices starting at $ 37, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

When you want to feel stylish but casual, this is one of the best jackets on Amazon that we’ve seen to date! It immediately adds a dash of laid-back sophistication to any outfit in your closet, and it’s functional to boot. No more freezing walks from your car to the supermarket! Currently, you can pick this customer-favorite up in a variety of neutral hues and more bold patterns — in fact, we think scoring multiple options may be a wise move. Bundle up!

Get the Dokotoo Women's Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece for prices starting at $ 37, available at Amazon!

