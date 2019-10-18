This is the best Huawei P20 Pro deal you’re going to find today

Huawei P20 Pro is being sold for less than £400 on Amazon. Yes, you read that right. The retail giant is currently listing the device for a mere £363.44 in its black variant with 128GB of internal storage. • Huawei P20 Pro, black, 128GB – £363.44 (was £799.99) GET THE DEAL HERE As a quick reminder, the Huawei P20 Pro launched back in March of 2018. The device was premier to not only come with a triple-camera system on its rear, but also a dedicated night mode within its software, too.

To this day, the P20 Pro still has a great camera system. The device comes with a pixel-packed primary sensor, an eight-megapixel telephoto lens and a 20-megapixel monochrome module. Together, the trio are capable of snapping superb shots in most scenarios. The only thing it’s missing is an ultra wide-angle shooter. Huawei’s Kirin 970 chipset keeps the P20 Pro ticking along nicely. The phone still delivers swift performance across Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system. Don’t think the P20 Pro is going to be left behind in terms of software updates because of its age, though. Huawei has already announced the device will be upgraded to Android 10 with its flashy new EMUI 10 skin running on top next year.

EMUI 10 will have Huawei fans giddy with excitement for a number of reasons. Chief of which is its new design that not only embraces white space (or black if you have dark mode enabled) but also tactically places the contents of apps towards the middle and bottom of a display à la Samsung’s One UI. Express.co.uk has already been hands-on with EMUI 10 and was thoroughly impressed with it. YOU CAN READ OUR FULL IMPRESSIONS HERE Elsewhere, the P20 Pro also comes with a vibrant 6.1-inch OLED display, a hefty 4,000mAh battery and a snappy front-mounted fingerprint scanner. So come on, what are you waiting for?

