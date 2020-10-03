Home Celebrity This Knit Cardigan Will Feel Like You’re Wearing a Blanket All Day...
This Knit Cardigan Will Feel Like You’re Wearing a Blanket All Day Long

Bernadette Deron

During the fall, there’s nothing we love more than wrapping ourselves up in a nice, cozy blanket and turning on Netflix. Maybe a cup of tea and a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie is involved too. Heaven! There are many reasons we’re excited for the chillier months (hello, holidays!), but those warm, snuggly moments are at the top of the list.

In fact, we wish we could feel that vibe 24/7 — no matter where we are! And now, it’s possible with the help of this top-rated sweater from ZESICA. It’s adorable, loose-fitting and looks seriously swoon-worthy.

ZESICA Women's Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan

This sweater has an open knit that’s breathable and won’t make you sweat when the heat is blasting. It has an open front, drop shoulder sleeves and an overall oversized fit. It has enough room that you can wrap the knit around your entire body and feel like you’re curled up in your favorite blanket, which is total fall goals.

You can score this sweater in a solid shade or a color-blocked pattern. There are currently 21 options, which is quite the selection! With the variety and such an affordable price point, we may have to pick up multiple hues.

ZESICA Women's Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan

Shoppers note that they are “obsessed” with this sweater, deeming it the perfect piece to layer with. During the transitional months when our puffer jackets are still stowed away, a sweater like this is a secret weapon to maintaining an optimal temperature at all times. A few reviewers say they went up in size to achieve a more exaggerated oversized look, but your usual order should work just fine. Maximum coziness is just a few clicks away, and this sweater will do the trick!

See it: Get the ZESICA Women’s Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan for prices starting at just $ 20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

