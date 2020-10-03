Home Celebrity This Leopard Bomber Jacket Will Get You Excited for Colder Weather
Celebrity

This Leopard Bomber Jacket Will Get You Excited for Colder Weather

0

Suzy Forman

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are your fall jackets still waiting for you deep in the coat closet? It might be time to pull them out and take a look at them. Even if the weather isn’t quite cool enough near you to justify wearing one yet, you need to make sure you’re properly prepared for when the temperature actually does drop. What if your go-to outerwear from last year has lost its magic?

Maybe you won’t like an old favorite anymore, or maybe you’ll find you’d rather try a new style this year you’ve been admiring on the internet. Don’t feel bad about not wanting a piece anymore even if it’s still in good shape. You can donate it, knowing it will find its place in someone else’s arms — and you can find a replacement you love without breaking the bank. We’re here to help you out with that!

Amazon

See it!

Get the ECOWISH Lightweight Zip-Up Casual Bomber Jacket starting at just $ 28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

We’d like to introduce you to the bomber jacket that’s going to fill that void in your wardrobe and heart. It’s stylish, it’s perfect for the season and it’s going to add a whole new element of trendy brilliance to your outfits. Bomber jackets have a short (not cropped) military-inspired design that’s taken on a fabulous life of its own in fashion, and the lightweight feel will leave you feeling free!

This jacket has a smooth, slick fabric that’s wonderful for spring, fall and any confusing weather in between. It has a zip front, as well as banded cuffs matching the banded neckline and hem. We’re big fans of the leopard versions right now (there are multiple!), but with numerous florals and a camo also in the lineup, our favorite might change in just a few minutes…and then again a few minutes after that!

Amazon

See it!

- Advertisement -

Get the ECOWISH Lightweight Zip-Up Casual Bomber Jacket starting at just $ 28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

We love bomber jackets because they’re more to us than just outerwear. They’re an outfit-making layer you’ll want to wear all day long. Just think of all the ways one of these patterned jackets could transform a simple ensemble of basics!

Now, you still have a little time to prepare for the chill of fall, but it does tend to hit very suddenly, so we’d recommend picking up this jacket straight away if you’re loving it as much as we are. And remember, if you want to revamp your closet even more, whether for fall or beyond, stick with Us. We’ll be serving up ideas and links for you like it’s our job (because it is)!

See it!

Get the ECOWISH Lightweight Zip-Up Casual Bomber Jacket starting at just $ 28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from ECOWISH here and shop more jackets here! Don’t forget to look through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masksself tannersLululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

- Advertisement -

Source:Us Weekly

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHeavy rain brings flood risk warning for UK homeowners
Next articleTesla's Latest Numbers Put Growth Concerns to Rest

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Brad Pitt’s Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski, 27, Stuns In Tie Dye Bikini Top 2 Days Before His Custody Trial

Newslanes - 0
Erin Silvia Nicole Poturalski took to her Instagram story to share a new eye-catching clip of herself showing off her incredible figure in a bikini...
Read more
Celebrity

Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark talks ‘out of the blue’ letter from Prince William 

Newslanes - 0
Chris Stark, 33, initially met Prince William when he conducted an interview with him at Kensington Palace at the beginning of lockdown. The BBC Radio...
Read more
Celebrity

Ian Ziering praises 'resilient' Shannen Doherty during breast cancer battle: 'That woman is a fighter'

Newslanes - 0
Ian Ziering praised "resilient" Shannen Doherty during her stage 4 cancer journey. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)It’s been 30 years since the series premiere of...
Read more
Celebrity

Strictly Come Dancing stars ‘could face the boot if caught kissing’ amid coronavirus fears

Newslanes - 0
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is set to kick off later this month, but in order to get the show safely back on air, changes...
Read more
Celebrity

So Cute! George, Charlotte and Louis Speak on Camera for the 1st Time

Newslanes - 0
Mariah Cooper A royal first! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spoke on camera as they quizzed Sir David Attenborough on their pressing animal...
Read more
Celebrity

Phillip Schofield’s ex says coming out could've jeopardised career as she talks romance

Newslanes - 0
“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.” He added: “My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Bob Gibson passes away at the age of 84

Sports Newslanes - 0
Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won a record seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern...
Read more

Brad Pitt’s Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski, 27, Stuns In Tie Dye Bikini Top 2 Days Before His Custody Trial

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Erin Silvia Nicole Poturalski took to her Instagram story to share a new eye-catching clip of herself showing off her incredible figure in a bikini...
Read more

How to live longer: The 4p vegetable that may lower your risk of certain cancers

Health Newslanes - 0
Experiments on rats fed falcarinol have shown they develop fewer tumours. Lead researcher Dr Kirsten Brandt, from Newcastle University's School of Agriculture, Food and Rural...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: