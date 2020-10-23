By

Suzy Forman

Remember earlier this year when the tie-dye trend was seriously everywhere? Celebs and social media stars were all creating their own colorful creations, and we followed suit, feeling the DIY inspiration running through our veins. All spring and summer, we were tie-dye this, tie-dye that — filling our lives with swirls and gradients and 100% unique, one-of-a-kind designs. But then…fall came.

Tie-dye is harder in the cold because it usually requires going outside if you don’t want to make a mess in your home. The other issue is that tie-dye designs just tend to look pretty summery. We’re trying to get our end-of-year vibes up and running, which means we don’t necessarily need a rainbow spiral boldly distracting from the rest of our look. We still love tie-dye, but right now, we need something more minimal!

Get the zeyubird White Fall Tie-Dye T-Shirt for just $ 19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top made our vision completely clear. It’s tie-dye, but not in a way that screams it in your face. It has more of a subtle, effortless look to it. The top itself is white, but there is a splatter of color in sparse diagonal stripes. You have three color choices here for the stripes: faded black, blue or red!

Even without taking the tie-dye design into account, this top has it all going on when it comes to an essential fall basic. It’s made of 95% soft, light and airy cotton, with a 5% kiss of spandex for stretch, and it has a round neckline. The sleeves are long, and the shoulders are dropped — really giving this piece a comfy, carefree and stylish aura!

Because of its modern tie-dye design, this is the type of top that can work for tons of different looks. You can easily keep things simple with leggings and sneakers or slides, or you can dress things up a little. Try tying the hem of this top into a knot and wearing it over a skirt with booties or heels, or tuck it into some high-rise trousers and grab your favorite mules and blazer!

We’re also definitely picturing ourselves wearing this top with a quilted coat and some fuzzy slippers when the temperature really starts to drop. And then maybe later that night too, but with PJ shorts as we fall asleep for some sweet, stylish dreams!

