This Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tee Is the Fall Basic We All Need

Bernadette Deron

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that the fall is in full swing, our T-shirts and tanks are taking a backseat for a minute. We’re starting to cozy up in our favorite sweaters — but before it gets truly chilly, our long-sleeve tops are in constant rotation.

But have you ever noticed that you own far less long-sleeve options than short-sleeve staples? Think about it — you know it’s true! That’s why we’re actively looking to expand our collection of autumn-approved basics with more tops — just like this one from OUGES!

See it!

Get the OUGES Women’s Long Sleeve V-Neck Button Causal Top for prices starting at just $ 16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2020, but are subject to change.



Shoppers say that this simple long-sleeve top never disappoints. The sleeves are extra lengthy for ample coverage, and the material is lightweight and comfortable. Plus, the button-down V-neckline detail takes this piece to the next level!

Based on our deep dive through customer reviewers, this is a top that Amazon shoppers rely on. In fact, they have bought it in multiple colors and specifically note how ideal it is for the fall! In terms of sizing, some suggest you order up if you’re in the market for a looser, casual fit — but if you don’t mind a more form-fitting silhouette, go for what you normally buy!

See it!

- Advertisement -

Get the OUGES Women’s Long Sleeve V-Neck Button Causal Top for prices starting at just $ 16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This long-sleeve top is currently available in a slew of solid shades, plus a handful of tie-dye and animal print picks. Of course, a top like this can be styled in so many different ways. You can wear it to work, while running errands, lounging around the house and even out to dinner! With the right jacket and a healthy dose of statement accessories, you can create any vibe you want.

It’s no surprise that upon receiving their orders, many reviewers immediately went back to Amazon to score more! This is clearly a standout staple, and we’re planning to purchase a few as well to get Us through the fall and winter seasons in style!

See it: Get the OUGES Women’s Long Sleeve V-Neck Button Causal Top for prices starting at just $ 16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from OUGES and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Like this: Like Loading...