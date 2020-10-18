Home Science This Martian Lava Tube Could Swallow Earth's Biggest Lava Tube More Than...
Science

This Martian Lava Tube Could Swallow Earth's Biggest Lava Tube More Than 3 Times

0

Evan Gough, Universe Today

NASA’s Mariner 9 was the first spacecraft to orbit another planet when it reached Mars in late 1971. It got there only a few weeks before the Soviet Union’s Mars 2 and Mars 3 spacecraft, despite being launched 11 days later than those missions. Unfortunately, there was a major dust storm when Mariner 9 arrived, and NASA had to wait until January before the spacecraft could get good images.

When it did get those images, they revealed a surprise: volcanoes and lava flows cover large portions of the Martian surface.

In the decades since Mariner 9’s visit, we’ve learned a lot about Mars and its geologic history. For instance, we know that Mars is home to the Solar System’s largest volcano: Olympus Mons.

But volcanoes and lava flows are just the most visible artifacts of Mars’ ancient volcanic activity. As our technology has gotten better and better, we’ve been able to see the surface in greater detail. And that’s revealed the presence of lava tubes on the planet.

Lava tubes form when lava flows underneath the surface. As the outside of the flowing lava cools and solidifies into a ceiling and walls, the interior stays molten and keeps flowing. Eventually, the lava flows out of the tube in a downslope direction, leaving the tube.

Lava tubes, also called pyroducts, can be found on Earth, the Moon, and Mars. They may be found on other bodies that have volcanic activity, too.

But while Earth is larger than Mars, terrestrial lava tubes are smaller than the largest ones on Mars. The HiRISE (High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) recently took a picture of a collapsed lava tube ceiling that is much larger than anything on Earth.

When HiRISE took this image, shadows prevented it from seeing inside the collapsed section, sometimes called a skylight. But if the hole is 50 meters across, the lava tube is likely that large,too. On Earth, lava tubes are only as large as 14–15 meters (46–49 ft) wide, though they’re typically much narrower.

- Advertisement -

Some scientists say that exploring lava tubes should be given some priority. Lava tubes could host any simple life that may have survived to this day on Mars. As the planet lost its atmosphere and cooled, the tubes could’ve provided shelter from the increasingly hostile surface conditions. If life had migrated there somehow, it may still be present.

Science journalist Sid Perkins thinks so. In his article “Core Concept: Lava tubes may be havens for ancient alien life and future human explorers,” he said, “If Mars ever hosted life, it may have moved into such refugia as the planet evolved and surface conditions became increasingly harsh. Indeed, some researchers suggest that microbial life may yet hang on in the Red Planet’s underground havens.”

If those underground havens are good enough for Martian microbial life, they may be good enough for humans. Some researchers say that habitats or bases could be placed or built inside these tubes. In the same way that they could potentially provide shelter for extant Martian life, they could provide shelter for visiting humans on the Moon, or possibly even on Mars itself.

“Lava tubes could provide stable shields from cosmic and solar radiation and micrometeorite impacts which are often happening on the surfaces of planetary bodies,” said Francesco Sauro, co-author of a comparative study of lava tubes on Earth, Mars, and the Moon. “Moreover, they have great potential for providing an environment in which temperatures do not vary from day- to night-time.”

A person stands inside the the Surtshellir-Stefanshellir lava tube. (Dave Bunnell/Under Earth Images/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 4.0)

But before we use them for that purpose, we have to explore them first. And though there’s a strong likelihood that they’re similar to tubes on Earth, nobody’s really seen inside one yet. There are images that show a portion of the floor of these tubes, but that’s it.

If we’re going to explore them, it’ll be risky. Astronauts on the Moon or on Mars are not going to be set up to go spelunking, or to belay each other down into the hole. There are probably some people who would dedicate their entire adult life to being the first to go into one, but space agencies are reluctant to put people in that kind of danger.

It’ll probably be up to machines to do the initial exploration. And scientists have already put some thought into that. One concept is the Moon Diver.

The Moon Diver is the brainchild of NASA’s Laura Kerber at JPL. She and her colleagues proposed the mission to explore the Tranquillitatis Pit on the Moon. The proposal included a stationary lander that would land near the pit. Then it would release a small, two-wheeled rover that would approach the pit, and lower itself into it while still tethered to the lander by cable.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, the Moon Diver was not chosen for funding. But the idea is still alive.

There are currently no plans to explore lava tubes on Mars or the Moon. But it might just be a matter of time until we do. Compared to some of the missions proposed to explore Titan and Europa, for example, a mission similar to the Moon Diver might not be that complex, or expensive.

But until then, they’re tantalizing targets for cameras.

This article was originally published by Universe Today. Read the original article.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUS woman faces first federal execution since 1953
Next articleDrake: Why He’s ‘So Happy’ For New Mom Nicki Minaj & Can’t Wait For Their Sons To Have Playdates

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Science breakthrough: Sea-creatures could be used to build tomorrow's planes

0
Only just over 10cm in length, the mantis shrimp scuttles along the sea bed in the near darkness of the ocean floor. Unlike its...
Read more
Science

Space race 2.0: China’s growing dominance over NASA ‘a cause for concern’

0
September witnessed only the latest clandestine launch of a secretive spacecraft by China. Coupled with this, the Chinese Space Program will next month blast...
Read more
Science

Asteroid news: NASA confirms space rock will pass Earth closer than Moon TODAY

0
The US-based space agency’s Earth Close Approach site has released some incredibly-detailed data about this asteroid. The most amazing of which is the highly-unusual...
Read more
Science

It's Bad That Most Animals Used in Experiments Never Appear in Published Research

0
Mike McRae Animal models are unavoidable, if unfortunate, necessities in modern research. In light of our ethical regards towards fuzzy, feathering, scaly test subjects, we...
Read more
Science

'An Archaeological Emergency': Artifacts Are Emerging From Melting Alpine Glaciers

0
Nina Larson, AFP The group climbed the steep mountainside, clambering across an Alpine glacier, before finding what they were seeking: A crystal vein filled with...
Read more
Science

Want Some Eco-Friendly Tips? A New Study Says No, You Don’t

0
Kate Yoder This story originally appeared on Grist and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Need something else for your growing to-do list? Environmentalists have...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

This Week on Xbox: October 16, 2020

Gaming 0
We know you’re busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we’re talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you’ve got...
Read more

Kim Kardashian Deliberately Shows Off Sexy Thong In Backless Givenchy Dress Before 40th Birthday

Celebrity 0
Erin Silvia Kim Kardashian was an incredible sight to see when she modeled a figure-flattering Givenchy dress while letting her bright red undergarment peek through...
Read more

The best type of fish to eat to help promote hair growth and prevent hair loss

Health 0
Diet plays a crucial role in keeping the hair healthy. One type of fish could have a beneficial impact on the growth, strength and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: