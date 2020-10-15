This Morning's Holly Willoughby 'flashed her pants' in cringeworthy cafe moment

staronline@reachplc.com (Isobel Hine)

Holly Willoughby admitted she once “flashed her pants” in a coffee shop in a cringeworthy moment in public.

The 39-year-old television presenter told the embarrassing tail during a This Morning discussion about mortifying moments with children.

Viewers wrote in to reveal times when their kids did embarrassing things, for example when one mixed up hand sanitiser with lube.

Holly said that once she was in a coffee shop with her daughter, Belle, who was quite young at the time.

They used the cafe’s loo which had a door opening out into the coffee shop, and while Holly was using the toilet, her daughter Belle proceeded to open the door.

(Image: ITV)

Explaining the toilet disaster, Holly said: “I was in a coffee shop once and I was with Belle, and I had a jumpsuit on and she was only little.

“I went to the loo and it was like a coffee shop where the door opens and it’s literally your in the shop.

“I had the jumpsuit pulled down and she opened the door.”

She said: “I was like “hi, welcome to my pants”.”

(Image: ITV)

Holly’s co-star Phil Schofield burst out laughing while presenter Gok Wan also began giggling from across the This Morning studio.

The presenters were left in hysterics as they read out the various embarrassing stories from parents.

Phil read out a story while chuckling: “”Patricia said my friends son took a pair of her frilly knickers to school when he was younger thinking that they were his swimming trunks.”

(Image: ITV)

Holly giggled: “Oh gosh, Darren says I have velcro bits on my work trousers and I’m a delivery driver, I arrived at a house only to find my girlfriends knickers stuck to the velcro. Oh no Darren!”

“Lisa says my five-year-old son came downstairs with a vibrating ring that I won in a raffle and asked if it was my new hair bobble. I had no idea what to say”, said Phil reading another moment.

Holly joked: “Sure you won it in a raffle…”

“Louise says I was once cleaning in my underwear and my three-year-old opened the door to the postman”, she added.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.

