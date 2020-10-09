Home Science This Newly Discovered Parrot-Like Dinosaur Lost a Finger to Evolution
Science

This Newly Discovered Parrot-Like Dinosaur Lost a Finger to Evolution

0

David Nield

Researchers have unveiled details of a new dinosaur species, Oksoko avarsan, which had a parrot-like beak and just two functional digits on its forearms – one fewer than its close relatives, suggesting an ability to diversify and adapt to new surroundings.

Based on six years of research, the experts behind this study say that the toothless, feather-covered dinosaur would have lived around 72-66 million years ago, growing to some two metres (6.6 feet) in length as an adult.

It’s what the species tells us about the evolution of the oviraptor family of dinos that’s most interesting though: a species losing a functional finger like this hasn’t been seen before, and it’s evidence of a changing diet and lifestyle.

Artist’s impression of Oksoko avarsan dinosaurs. (Michael Skrepnick)

Oksoko avarsan is interesting because the skeletons are very complete and the way they were preserved resting together shows that juveniles roamed together in groups,” says palaeontologist Gregory Funston from the University of Edinburgh in the UK.

“But more importantly, its two-fingered hand prompted us to look at the way the hand and forelimb changed throughout the evolution of oviraptors – which hadn’t been studied before. This revealed some unexpected trends that are a key piece in the puzzle of why oviraptors were so diverse before the extinction that killed the dinosaurs.”

The research suggests that the hands and arms of these creatures changed drastically as they migrated to new parts of the world, including what is now North America and the Gobi Desert in Mongolia (which is where the bones were discovered).

This ability to adapt to different habitats and food supplies – shown through the switch from three to two functional fingers – helps to explain why this family of omnivorous dinosaurs was so diverse before the extinction event that wiped them out.

- Advertisement -

Through close analysis of other skeletons – including identifying marks on skulls and forelimbs– the team was able to identify O. avarsan as a new species. The discovery was confirmed by the tiny nub of a third finger bone where an entire finger should be.

dino bones(Funston et al., Royal Society Open Science, 2020)

This gradual finger loss would have happened over millions of years, and the researchers think it may have been an adaptation for desert living.

As multiple skeletons were recovered in resting poses, the species was likely one that hung out in social groups.

There’s still a lot to discover about Late Cretaceous oviraptors that lived in this part of the world – including the colour of their eggs and the nests they built – but the new study offers some intriguing insight about their evolution and diversification.

“Oviraptorids were a minor but exceptionally diverse part of the ecosystems they inhabited, and they appear to have been uniquely able to diversify and coexist in the latest Cretaceous ecosystems of Asia,” the researchers conclude in their paper.

The research has been published in Royal Society Open Science.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJohn Lennon at 80: The Beatles star’s 1981 plans and BEYOND from tour to family reunion
Next articleVital Chrome update is released by Google – check your web browser now

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Asteroid Bennu Caries Organic Materials Consistent With Ingredients For Life

0
Michelle Starr In just a few days, NASA is going to bounce its probe OSIRIS-REx off asteroid Bennu. The mission will collect a sample from...
Read more
Science

More Humans Are Growing an Extra Artery in Our Arms, Showing We're Still Evolving

0
Mike McRae Picturing how our species might appear in the far future often invites wild speculation over stand-out features such as height, brain size, and...
Read more
Science

Elon Musk BOMBSHELL: SpaceX Starman Tesla Roadster flies by Mars in 37million mile journey

0
It came within 0.05 astronomical units, equivalent to five million miles, from the planet. In 2018 the Tesla Roadster was fired into space by SpaceX’s...
Read more
Science

Could Biden Rebuild the Economy by Funding Green Energy?

0
Matt Simon Overall, energy experts say that the nation’s focus has to be on shifting funding to renewables, rather than sustaining coal and petroleum with...
Read more
Science

Biologists Find Spectacular Bird That's Both Male And Female, Split Down The Middle

0
Carly Cassella A super rare bird showing both male and female plumage has scientists in Pennsylvania counting their lucky stars. Split down the middle, with one...
Read more
Science

Why Doesn't the Earth Have a Bunch of Mini Moons?

0
Rhett Allain Putting this together with the net force, you get the momentum principle. It's kind of a big deal in physics.Illustration: Rhett AllainSo, it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Why Senior Citizens Are Flipping on Trump

US 0
Zack Stanton But to Nora Super, the senior director of the Milken Institute’s Center for the Future of Aging, it goes well beyond that. “Covid set...
Read more

Infinity Ward nerfs Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone's broken Season 6 guns

Gaming 0
Why don't you come on over, VALerie?Infinity Ward has issued an patch addressing two guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone: the AS...
Read more

How Airbnb Lets You Experience K-Pop Dance Classes and Scottish Sheep—Without Leaving Your House

Lifestyle 0
FIELD GOAL Airbnb’s ‘Online Experiences’ promise sheep. Photo: AirBnBBy Nina Sovich Oct. 9, 2020 5:56 am ETFITNESS CLASSES, cooking courses and the world of work quickly...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: