This No. 1 Bestselling Ribbed Sweater Is a Timeless Take On Fall Fashion

Spencer Cain

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It seems like just yesterday that we were cleaning out our AC filters, cutting jeans into cutoffs and restocking on sunscreen for the summer season. But Taylor Swift sang it best: “August slipped away into a moment in time.” It’s officially September, and it’s time to get serious about fall fashion.

Planning your wardrobe for the chillier months is no easy feat. With unpredictable temperatures at every turn, the only way to guarantee style success is by mastering the art of being a layer player. The first step? A lightweight sweater, just like this fan-favorite from MEROKEETY.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve V Neck Ribbed Button Knit Sweater starting at just $ 20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

There seem to be quite a few reasons why this sweater is a top bestseller on Amazon, so let’s break it down. For starters, it effortlessly upgrades a classic garment thanks to its sleek V-neck and slim-fit silhouette. While many similar products on the market may appear boxy, this will hug your figure in all the right places thanks to the soft, stretchy ribbed fabric.

It features adorable buttons that run halfway down the front, and you can feel free to leave one or two undone to show off a bralette or tank. If you’re opting for a neutral hue, wear a pop of print underneath for a surprisingly chic impact. The relaxed, cozy fit provides plenty of breathability — so you won’t risk overheating on an unseasonably warm day. If your weather app is alerting you to frigid temperatures, simply reach for your preferred outerwear and favorite infinity scarf. This top is so light, it will work under any jacket!

With 16 color options currently available, it’s safe to say there’s something for every shopper. While timeless picks like grey, caramel and navy will immediately find their niche within your wardrobe, the plaid and camo versions are instantly eye-catching. A slew of positive reviews confirm our obsession, with many happy customers thrilled with the high quality of the sweater.

In terms of styling, there are no limits — but we say this top is best teamed with skinny jeans, complementary ankle booties and a statement necklace. Now grab your purse and a Pumpkin Spice Latte — and you’re ready to go!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masksself tannersLululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

