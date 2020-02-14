Home Lifestyle popular UK vehicle was the most scrapped car of 2019 as...
Lifestyle

popular UK vehicle was the most scrapped car of 2019 as brand

0

Related articles

These are the most scrap cars (Image: Getty)

Scrap car centres must follow guidelines (Image: Getty)

Vauxhall’s Vectra and Zafira models rounded out the top 10 as the British firm’s Golf machine failed to make the list after finishing ninth last year.

The results showed Ford and Vauxhall were the most scraped car brands in the UK as both companies saw four models make the list.

According to Select Car Leasing, models may have been by owners for a variety of simple reasons.

- Advertisement -

Failing an MOT test or being involved in a car crash are common reasons why cars could be as the cost of repair could be too high.

DON’T MISS
Ford’s new SUV will be called a Mustang  [VIDEO]
Tesla Cybertruck: Elon Musk video reveals power of electric pickup [PICS]
Ford and Ferrari almost merged as one company  [COMMENT]

Related articles

A damaged vehicle cannot be sold on the used car market leaving motorists the option to try and hunt down a prospective buyer for parts or get rid of their car at a scrapheap.

Select Car leasing says some cars are because the latest model could be released and road users cannot wait to sell their current car before replacing it with a new design.

Road users can often earn money from scrapping a vehicle with some firms paying motorists up to £200 to take away their car.

However, data from motoring firm Confused.com has revealed the number of vehicles simply abandoned on roads across the UK has increased.

A 2018 survey revealed 261,724 cars were simpler dumped by road owners in a major increase on the 40,876 left in 2012.

Councils are now believed to spend over £1million each year collecting abandoned vehicles off the side of their roads in a major clean up operation.

GreenFlag says the number of abandoned and cars is partly down to the increasing number of older cars on the road.

- Advertisement -

The groups said it could also be down to owners keeping their cars for longer, which means they are often behind repair when they come to sell the vehicles.

Vehicles must be at an authorised treatment facility which has to meet certain Environment Agency guidelines.

Motorists will then be sent a Certificate of Destruction as proof their car has been .

GOV.UK has warned motorists could be fined up to £1,000 if they do not inform the DVLA of a Certificate of Destruction.

is because they must see proof your car is no longer on the road so you are no longer responsible for it.

Money Advice Service says road users can claim back any full months of remaining car tax when you scrap a vehicle.  

You may also be able to claim money back from a car insurance provider or put any extra credit towards a future policy with another vehicle. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePeaky Blinders season 6: Is the Peaky Blinders theme tune about Tommy Shelby’s life?
Next articleEmma streaming: Can you watch the FULL movie online? Is it legal?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Hair loss treatment: An ancient oil to unplug hair follicles to increase hair growth

Newslanes - 0
When it comes to combating the dreaded hair loss condition, tea tree essential oil could be one of the most inexpensive and natural ways to help stimulate hair growth....
Read more
Lifestyle

There’s no place like home as Britons spend extra eight hours indoors

Newslanes - 0
extra time has seen 58 percent develop a new-found fondness for their bricks and mortar and its contents. And 24 percent went as...
Read more
Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby wears pink knitwear by Kate Middleton's favourite brand on This Morning

Newslanes - 0
It is available in extra small, small, medium and large but they are already beginning to sell fast with only a few more pieces...
Read more
Lifestyle

Princess Margaret heartbreak: Never forgave mother for 'bone of contention' with Elizabeth

Newslanes - 0
Princess Margaret has been iconic since her teenage years, known for her wit, her appetite for a party and her beauty. She was a larger-than-life...
Read more
Lifestyle

‘The most effective natural remedy’ for high blood pressure – how to avoid deadly hyperten

Newslanes - 0
Hypertension puts extra stress on blood vessels and vital organs. Eating an unhealthy diet or not doing enough regular exercise could be raising your chances...
Read more
Lifestyle

Horoscope: Horoscopes for the week ahead – what's in store for your star sign?

Newslanes - 0
Sagittarius (Nov 23/Dec 21) There are money matters that need your intention. It’s important not to leave them standing unattended for too long. Funds from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Tyson Fury calls out Deontay Wilder over fight and tells him to bring ‘A+ game’

Sports Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt) Tyson Fury has urged Deontay Wilder to bring his “A+ game” when they eventually meet in the ring for a third time. Fury,...
Read more

Mariah Carey’s Romantic History: Every Man She’s Ever Dated, Married, & Divorced

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Jenna Lemoncelli Mariah Carey reveals candid, new details about her past romances in her new memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey.’ Take a look back...
Read more

Why your next Android smartphone will soon be much faster and cheaper

Tech Newslanes - 0
There's two more impressive stats about this processor with it capable of performing up to 4.0 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS) - that's a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: