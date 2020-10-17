Home Celebrity This Sherpa Bomber Jacket Is Cozy Enough to Sleep In
This Sherpa Bomber Jacket Is Cozy Enough to Sleep In

Suzy Forman

It’s time. The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. No one can tell you it’s too early anymore or that you need to be more patient. We’re pushing past that negativity and into the light. Fall shopping is officially a go!

So maybe buying fuzzy clothes and pumpkin-spiced everything was a little premature back in July, but our time has come now, and we’re not holding back. First things first: outerwear. The need for that extra layer can sneak up on you fast, even on a day you started out in shorts and a tank top. You’d best be prepared with something chic and toasty to provide you with all of those comforting fall feels. How about this bomber jacket?

Get the Eurivicy Women's Sherpa Fleece Jacket starting at just $ 29 at Amazon!

Bomber jackets are so big right now, and this fuzzy fleece version beautifully blends the trend with the sherpa craze that’s also been sweeping the globe. You get that cool, sleek style with that snuggly, faux-shearling warmth all in one piece. You pretty much can’t lose here, unless you like being uncomfortable, of course.

This jacket has a zip closure in front, as well as pockets at the sides and a ribbed hem and cuffs to keep the chill out. Its hem hits right around the middle of the hips. It’s just the right length for layering over everyday tees and blouses and will go wonderfully with anything from jeans to a dress!

Get the Eurivicy Women's Sherpa Fleece Jacket starting at just $ 29 at Amazon!

There are 12 versions of this jacket available, from solids, to color-blocked varieties, to a couple of leopard prints, to even a couple of hooded versions, so make sure to check them all out before finishing your purchase and planning your first outfit. We’ll be hoping for a quick dip in the temperature so you can try it out in the real world a.s.a.p.!

We can definitely picture ourselves wearing this jacket with a pair of faux-leather leggings and boots just as easily as we can see ourselves rocking it with a slip dress and heels. Or how about some cut-off jeans and a tucked-in band tee? Or a wide leg jumpsuit? The options definitely go on…and on…and on!

Get the Eurivicy Women's Sherpa Fleece Jacket starting at just $ 29 at Amazon!

