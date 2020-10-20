This Sweater Strikes the Perfect Balance Between Style and Comfort

By

Bernadette Deron

Sweater weather is finally here! After a hot summer season, we’re ready for the cool fall breeze, which means it’s time to break out our coziest sweaters. In fact, we’re adding more to our ever-growing collection — and only the best of the best will do.

So, how exactly do we decide if a sweater is worth buying? First we look at an item’s style, and then we turn to the customer reviews to get first person accounts of a particular piece. After extensive research, we’ve concluded that this sweater from ANRABESS meets the mark, and is bound to be an excellent addition to your fall wardrobe!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Sweater for prices starting at $ 34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2020, but are subject to change.



This loose sweater has an elegant cut and design — it’s made in a classic turtleneck style and has a baggier silhouette for optimal comfort. You want this sweater to fit on the slightly oversized side, and it’s a ideal top to wear with a pair of leggings on a casual day. This sweater has an exaggerated length and the hem has a high-low style to it — meaning it’s still long in the front, but the back dips lower to conceal the back area.

Another thing we’ve crushing on? The drop shoulder sleeves on this sweater, which create a batwing effect that feels so high-end. Loose-fitting garments don’t have to look lazy, and this turtleneck is proof. In fact, this relaxed style elevates any outfit in our eyes!

ANRABESS Women’s Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Sweater (Orange Rust)

The sweater is currently available in a ton of different colors. From Orange Rust, to Pea, to Indigo, they are all made for the autumn aesthetic — so don’t hesitate to pick up multiple options if you’re loving for the look. As for the reviews, many are seriously glowing. Ecstatic shoppers are thrilled with the fit and say that this sweater can complement anyone’s figure, which is exactly why we’re moving this to our cart immediately!

