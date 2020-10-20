This Two-Piece Jogger Set Is How to Make Sweats Look Fashionable

By

Bernadette Deron

One of our favorite fashion developments over the last few years? The fact that wearing sweats no longer gives off a casual weekend vibe. In fact, it’s quite the opposite these days. We never anticipated rocking sweats as a style statement (minus our beloved Juicy tracksuits, of course), but the athleisure trend has completely taken over!

If you’re trying to curate a cute look, you can’t simply reach for whatever’s in the back of your closet. You need a matching moment to elevate the ensemble, which is why we adore this two-piece set from ZESICA that’s available on Amazon right now!

Get the ZESICA Women’s Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants 2 Piece Jogger Set for prices starting at just $ 28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This set comes with a pair of high-waisted jogger-style pants and a long-sleeve cropped top. The pants have a drawstring elastic waistband, plus two slip pockets on the hips. They’re cuffed at the ankles and have a slim fit, which is super flattering! The top has a cutoff vibe to it, but it’s more polished thanks to the stitched bottom hem.

You can currently score the set in six different colors: black, baby blue, light green, bright pink, heather grey and khaki. We can’t play favorites here — every option is a hit in our eyes! Shoppers that there were no surprises: Their sweat sets arrived as pictured, and offer up a perfect fit that’s true to size.

In fact, one shopper even stated this outfit sums up 2020, and we totally agree. Many of Us are spending a lot more time at home these days, and comfy clothing is the name of the game. This set lets you get your cozy on — while still looking adorable at the same time. With fall underway and winter approaching, pieces like these are only going to become more popular — so buy yours while it’s still in stock!

