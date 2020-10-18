This Week on Xbox: October 16, 2020

We know you’re busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we’re talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you’ve got a few minutes, we can help remedy that. We’ve pared down the past week’s news into one easy-to-digest article for all things Xbox! Or, if you’d rather watch than read, you can feast your eyes on our weekly video show above. Be sure to come back every Friday to find out what’s happening This Week on Xbox!

30 Games Fully Optimized on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Launch Day

The launch of a new generation of games is the culmination of epic creative and technical endeavors from developers around the globe, all focused on a single goal: delivering immersive new experiences and rich new worlds to explore… Read more

Five Major Improvements That Come to Life in NHL 21, Available Today on Xbox One

The Tampa Bay Lightning have hoisted the cup, and an unprecedented NHL season has come to a close… but on the virtual ice, the puck is just about to drop — EA Sports NHL 21 launches today on Xbox One! The team at EA Sports is excited to recognize creativity… Read more

Remembering The Classics: The Xbox Podcast Featuring Tim Schafer

The Legendary Tim Schafer stops by the Xbox Podcast and talks with Major Nelson about the Classic LucasArts Remasters coming to Xbox Game Pass. As part of today’s show, Tim confirmed that the Classic LucasArts Remasters are coming October 29… Read more

A Look at the Visual Style and Animation in 9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Hello everyone! I’m Mikhail and I am the creative director and animator at Sobaka Studio. Our new game 9 Monkeys of Shaolin just released on Xbox One and because of that, I would like to share some interesting details of its development with you… Read more

Pre-order Planet Coaster: Console Edition, Coming November 10

Hey there, coaster fans! I’m Lloyd Morgan-Moore, Producer on Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and today I want to share a very exciting update. Starting today, you’ll be able to pre-order Planet Coaster: Console Edition which arrives on Xbox One… Read more

The Beasts Are Unleashed! Monster Tanks Return to World of Tanks This Halloween

It’s that time of year when darkness creeps across the battlefield and a chill wind rattles through our tankers’ Garages. Prepare yourself, all you tankers of the night… Halloween is coming to World of Tanks! If you couldn’t tell, Halloween is one of our favorite times… Read more

Unlocking the Mysteries of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Britain

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has been on quite a roll in recent years. Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey were two of the most well-received entries in the franchise’s history, offering up something for new players and AC stalwarts alike… Read more

Physics Puzzler Mørkredd Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass

We’re so excited to announce that Mørkredd, an innovative co-op puzzler, is coming exclusively to Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass this December. Mørkredd is the Norwegian word for fear of the dark, and you’ll have to use light and shadow to solve puzzles… Read more

Grounded – Optimized Features for Xbox Series X and Series S

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launches in less than a month and the team at Obsidian Entertainment are preparing a special update for Grounded. For existing players or those that are about to take their first thrilling step into the backyard, Grounded will be… Read more

Earn Spooky New Rewards in Overwatch Halloween Terror, Now Live on Xbox One

It’s time to return to the fright – Overwatch Halloween Terror is back! Group up for a limited time to earn chilling new cosmetics and take on a spine-tingling new version of Junkenstein’s Revenge! Don’t get petrified, because Overwatch Halloween Terror ends on… Read more

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Out Now Worldwide!

Today’s the day! Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is available worldwide with Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Windows 10 and Steam! I’m still amazed that it’s been only three years since we announced the first Definitive Edition… Read more

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Achievements Revealed

On October 15, real time strategy fans can experience the latest chapter from one of the most beloved real-time strategy franchises with Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, a modernized classic with enhanced features and updated gameplay. Get ready to take… Read more

Free Play Days – Warface: Breakout, The Escapists 2, and AO Tennis 2

Be the ultimate mercenary of tomorrow, plan your great escape, and smash an ace from the baseline all with this weekend’s Free Play Days. Warface: Breakout, The Escapists 2, and AO Tennis 2 are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate… Read more

Find New Love in Monster Prom: XXL, Available Now on Xbox One

Hello and welcome to Spooky High! If you thought the high school dating scene was tough already, wait until you try wooing these boos. This is my way of telling you that, when you try to romance monsters, there are far scarier things to worry about than… Read more

October Xbox Update Rolls Out Broadly with A New Fresh Look, Profile Themes and More

The October Xbox update rolls out this week, bringing a set of exciting changes to Xbox One consoles now, as well as Xbox Series X|S at launch on November 10. Fans will immediately notice a brand-new look and feel, making their consoles feel fresh and more… Read more

The Making of Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

As a teenager, I spent a lot of time playing arcade games and airplane shooters. Now, as the genre moves towards realistic simulations, I miss games that would allow me to recreate the sensation of playing old-school Sega games and arcade machines and I think… Read more

The Exclusive Xbox Gamer’s Expedited Guide to Gear for Torchlight III, Available Now on Xbox One

The Torchlight series has always been known for its great gear and Torchlight III is no exception. In this blog, we’ll dive into the world of Armor & Weapons in Torchlight III, so that you can be better prepared for combat… Read more

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Looks to the ’80s for Inspiration

The G.I. Joe brand has been around since the early ’60s and has taken on many different forms. Sometimes the members of the G.I. Joe team look like your typical military soldier in familiar camouflage, sometimes they look more like Channing Tatum…. Read more

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Will Be the Best Place to Play 1000s of Games From Across Four Generations of Xbox

As gamers, we know how important it is to preserve and respect your gaming legacy. We believe your favorite games and franchises, your progression and achievements, your Xbox One gaming accessories and the friendships and communities you create through… Read more

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta: Pre-load Today on Xbox One

Prepare to drop into the Crossplay Beta with this guide that includes redemption instructions for Early Access and pre-load info. During the beta, experience signature Black Ops combat across traditional 6v6 modes, 12v12 Combined Arms, and a brand-new… Read more

Summon Your Courage in Fortnite’s Marvel Knockout Super Series and Suit Up as Daredevil

From the Rift emerges a new Marvel Hero, arriving not only to defeat Galactus but to commence a test of courage. The Fortnite Nexus War ushers in the Marvel Knockout Super Series, four competitive cups featuring the Marvel Knockout Limited Time Mode… Read more

Announcing Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Available November 17 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Hello! Today I’m writing to tell you about Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, the all-in-one compilation of everything Mortal Kombat 11 has to offer. So, what is Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate? This package is the main game plus Kombat Pack 1, the Aftermath Expansion, and… Read more

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC: Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Cricket 19, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, and More

We have new games, we have classics, we’ve even got games on your consoles, on your PCs and on your Android devices. It’s not literally raining games (because that would hurt), but what I’m saying is that there are a lot of games… Read more

FIFA 21 is Available Now on Xbox One

The time has come. EA Sports FIFA 21 is out now on Xbox One! In the latest version of FIFA, all your favorite modes are back, with some brand-new additions to get excited about. Express yourself with your mates and win as one on the street and in the stadiums…. Read more

Next Week on Xbox: October 20 to 23

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox, where we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox One and Windows 10 PC! Every week the team at Xbox aims to deliver quality gaming content for you to enjoy on your favorite gaming console and PC. Get more details… Read more