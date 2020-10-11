Home Gaming This Week on Xbox: October 9, 2020
Gaming

This Week on Xbox: October 9, 2020

0

We know you’re busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we’re talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you’ve got a few minutes, we can help remedy that. We’ve pared down the past week’s news into one easy-to-digest article for all things Xbox! Or, if you’d rather watch than read, you can feast your eyes on our weekly video show above. Be sure to come back every Friday to find out what’s happening This Week on Xbox!

Power Your Dreams

Power Your Dreams with a New Generation of Xbox
As we approach the launch of a new generation of gaming, there comes a renewed source of joy and inspiration for gamers around the world. We invite you to come on this journey with us… Read more

BH Trials: Digger Parkour, Driving Madness Coming to Xbox One on October 23
BH Trials is an obstacle course game where you, alone or with friends, drive a backhoe by using only its arms: no engine, no steering, no brakes – no problem! BH Trials was born from… Read more

This Week on Xbox: October 9, 2020 1

Gears Tactics has Gone Gold for Xbox Consoles – New Achievements Boost Gamerscore to 1400
Today, The Coalition and Xbox are proud to announce that Gears Tactics for Xbox consoles has gone gold – a major milestone ahead of the launch of the title next month. This moment is… Read more

Head Out on the Track in the All New Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLC
Hi, everyone! I’m here today to provide a quick update on what’s going on in our sim racing world and to share some exciting news with you all. It’s time to leave the pitlane… Read more

Yakuza Like a Dragon Feature Hero

Who is Ichiban Kasuga? Meet the Actor Behind Yakuza’s Newest Hero
Last week on the Xbox Podcast, we welcomed Sega of America’s Senior Localization Producer Scott Strichart, who brought a lengthy snippet of gameplay from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the soon-to-be… Read more

- Advertisement -

Bless Unleashed’s Fall Update Arrives Alongside New Bless Pass Season Dream Harvest
Bless Unleashed’s Fall Update is here, and I’m very happy to tell you all about it! Our update is chock full of some major quality of life improvements as well as some new content for players… Read more

Xbox Game Studios Momentum Hero Image

Ten New Titles, Critical Acclaim, and Exceptional Engagement Mark a Record Year for Xbox Game Studios
I’m inspired by the dedication and extraordinary work across our many talented creative teams within Xbox Game Studios to launch a record number of first party games this year. In addition to a… Read more

Meet the Cakes from Cake Bash, Coming to Xbox One October 15
Time to meet the delicious drawn to life cakes from Cake Bash and some of their never before seen unlockable flavours! It’s unusual for them to be so calm, so enjoy the peace and quiet… Read more

Ikenfell

Magical Adventure RPG Ikenfell Launches Today with Xbox Game Pass
I’m excited to announce that Ikenfell, which Humble Games has been working hand-in-hand with the developers at Happy Ray Games, is releasing today on Xbox One and with… Read more

Five Years of Rock Band 4 Means Free Songs for You
Wow, Rock Band 4 was released five years ago. That’s half a decade! Rock Band 4 has grown a lot in those years. We’ve added features, introduced new character customization… Read more

Watch Dogs: Legion

We Hack Our Way Through London with Watch Dogs: Legion
I wasn’t sure what to expect from Watch Dogs: Legion, but now after a few hours of playing around with a near-final version of the game a week ago, I discovered it’s a variety of my favorite genres… Read more

- Advertisement -

Black Desert: Succession Has Arrived
Succession has arrived to Black Desert on Xbox One. With the addition of Succession, adventurers can choose to lay down their Awakened weapons, and take up their original arms to begin… Read more 

Free Play Days - October 8

Free Play Days – Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Blasphemous, and Assetto Corsa Competizione
Save Earth from an alien invasion, perform brutal combos on hordes of grotesque monsters, and experience a top-grade racing simulation, all with this weekend’s Free Play Days… Read more

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Out October 14 on Xbox One
We’re thrilled to announce the latest title for our intense restaurant management series, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! launches October 14 on Xbox One! Hit the road in this massive sequel to the… Read more

Forza Motorsport 7 Hero Image

Forza Motorsport 7 Now Available for Xbox Game Pass Members
Today, we welcome Forza Motorsport 7 to the Xbox Game Pass library. Xbox Game Pass members can now experience the thrill of motorsport at the limit with the most comprehensive, beautiful… Read more

30 Playable Racers and 70 Pit Crew Members Featured in Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, Available Now on Xbox One
Hello! Kyle with GameMill here. I made sure to put it in the headline because it is kind of a staggering number, but Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 has 30 playable racers and 70 crew members all… Read more

The Division 2: The Summit

- Advertisement -

Fight 100 Floors of Foes in The Division 2’s The Summit
100 floors of enemies from every faction are waiting for you in The Summit, a new mode available now in The Division 2 on Xbox One. Playable solo or in co-op, The Summit tests whether… Read more

Go Underground in a New Season of Warface: Breakout
Are you ready to go Underground? The second season of Warface: Breakout is here, with this free content update taking you through the war-torn city streets of a new map. There’s also a host… Read more

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost Returns for a Limited Time
Festival of the Lost returns today to Destiny 2. Everyone’s invited to join the party, equip a spooky stylish mask, and collect the Legendary weapons only available during the event. There are also… Read more

Loki Rework Headlines Smite’s Newest Update
Loki, first introduced in 2012, was one of the earliest gods to join the battleground. After years of love and hate (of a backstabbing nature), this Norse assassin is undergoing a complete overhaul… Read more

Ghostrunner

Grab Your Katana Sword with the Ghostrunner Pre-order on Xbox One
We are thrilled to announce that Ghostrunner, the highly anticipated one-hit-one-kill cyber-ninja masterpiece, will be launching October 27 globally on Xbox One. Pre-order Ghostrunner todayRead more

October Update Arrives in World of Warships: Legends
The October update for World of Warships: Legends is here, featuring the full release of the Italian Cruisers and the new Steel Redeemer campaign to earn the U.S. torpedo destroyer Benham… Read more

Next Week on Xbox Hero Image

Next Week on Xbox: October 13 to 16
Welcome to Next Week on Xbox, where we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox One and Windows 10 PC! Every week the team at Xbox aims to deliver quality gaming content for you… Read more

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLorraine Kelly addresses 'overwhelming' loss following CBE honour: 'I’m so so sorry'
Next articleCovid: UK at 'tipping point', top scientist warns

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

The constant pressure to be productive in Persona 5 Royal

0
There's an ever-present comfort that welcomes me every time I return to Cafe LeBlanc in the evenings. One that smells as fresh coffee mixed...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Series X can finally run Assassin's Creed Unity at 60fps

0
Some might say it was a game that was simply too ambitious for its intended platform. In 2014, Ubisoft's spectacular Assassin's Creed Unity pushed...
Read more
Gaming

“SBMM” trends as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta players resort to killing themselves yet again

0
"SBMM" - aka skill-based matchmaking was a trending phrase on Twitter this week as the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta went...
Read more
Gaming

Overwatch Halloween 2020 skins revealed for October Terror event

0
Overwatch Halloween skins news for 2020 (Image: BLIZZARD)Plenty of new skins have been promised by developers developers Blizzard this week for the launch of...
Read more
Gaming

Microsoft has a plan to circumvent Apple and get Xbox on iOS

0
"We'll end up on iPhones and iPads with Game Pass."Microsoft is developing a browser-based workaround to get its game-streaming xCloud service onto iPhones and iPads. That's...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Delta (2010.201009-0000)

0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Delta ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kelly Dodd’s Wedding Dress: See The Sexy Black Gown She Married Rick Leventhal In

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Kelly Dodd said “I do” to her new hubby Rick Leventhal, and looked absolutely fabulous — but didn’t wear white! See photos of...
Read more

New iPad Air: Most exciting tablet in years could go on sale in just a few days

Tech 0
There's no question that the new iPad Air is one of the most exciting tablets from Apple in years. This rebooted digital slate gets...
Read more

Scientists May Be Able to Treat Tinnitus With Electronic Music And Tongue Buzzing

Science 0
David Nield People who experience tinnitus might finally have some hope for alleviating their symptoms, after an experimental device that stimulates the tongue was found to ease...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: