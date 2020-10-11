This Week on Xbox: October 9, 2020

We know you’re busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we’re talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you’ve got a few minutes, we can help remedy that. We’ve pared down the past week’s news into one easy-to-digest article for all things Xbox! Or, if you’d rather watch than read, you can feast your eyes on our weekly video show above. Be sure to come back every Friday to find out what’s happening This Week on Xbox!

Power Your Dreams with a New Generation of Xbox

As we approach the launch of a new generation of gaming, there comes a renewed source of joy and inspiration for gamers around the world. We invite you to come on this journey with us…

BH Trials: Digger Parkour, Driving Madness Coming to Xbox One on October 23

BH Trials is an obstacle course game where you, alone or with friends, drive a backhoe by using only its arms: no engine, no steering, no brakes – no problem! BH Trials was born from…

Gears Tactics has Gone Gold for Xbox Consoles – New Achievements Boost Gamerscore to 1400

Today, The Coalition and Xbox are proud to announce that Gears Tactics for Xbox consoles has gone gold – a major milestone ahead of the launch of the title next month. This moment is…

Head Out on the Track in the All New Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLC

Hi, everyone! I'm here today to provide a quick update on what's going on in our sim racing world and to share some exciting news with you all. It's time to leave the pitlane…

Who is Ichiban Kasuga? Meet the Actor Behind Yakuza’s Newest Hero

Last week on the Xbox Podcast, we welcomed Sega of America's Senior Localization Producer Scott Strichart, who brought a lengthy snippet of gameplay from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the soon-to-be…

Bless Unleashed’s Fall Update Arrives Alongside New Bless Pass Season Dream Harvest

Bless Unleashed's Fall Update is here, and I'm very happy to tell you all about it! Our update is chock full of some major quality of life improvements as well as some new content for players…

Ten New Titles, Critical Acclaim, and Exceptional Engagement Mark a Record Year for Xbox Game Studios

I'm inspired by the dedication and extraordinary work across our many talented creative teams within Xbox Game Studios to launch a record number of first party games this year. In addition to a…

Meet the Cakes from Cake Bash, Coming to Xbox One October 15

Time to meet the delicious drawn to life cakes from Cake Bash and some of their never before seen unlockable flavours! It's unusual for them to be so calm, so enjoy the peace and quiet…

Magical Adventure RPG Ikenfell Launches Today with Xbox Game Pass

I'm excited to announce that Ikenfell, which Humble Games has been working hand-in-hand with the developers at Happy Ray Games, is releasing today on Xbox One and with…

Five Years of Rock Band 4 Means Free Songs for You

Wow, Rock Band 4 was released five years ago. That's half a decade! Rock Band 4 has grown a lot in those years. We've added features, introduced new character customization…

We Hack Our Way Through London with Watch Dogs: Legion

I wasn't sure what to expect from Watch Dogs: Legion, but now after a few hours of playing around with a near-final version of the game a week ago, I discovered it's a variety of my favorite genres…

Black Desert: Succession Has Arrived

Succession has arrived to Black Desert on Xbox One. With the addition of Succession, adventurers can choose to lay down their Awakened weapons, and take up their original arms to begin…

Free Play Days – Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Blasphemous, and Assetto Corsa Competizione

Save Earth from an alien invasion, perform brutal combos on hordes of grotesque monsters, and experience a top-grade racing simulation, all with this weekend's Free Play Days…

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! Out October 14 on Xbox One

We're thrilled to announce the latest title for our intense restaurant management series, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! launches October 14 on Xbox One! Hit the road in this massive sequel to the…

Forza Motorsport 7 Now Available for Xbox Game Pass Members

Today, we welcome Forza Motorsport 7 to the Xbox Game Pass library. Xbox Game Pass members can now experience the thrill of motorsport at the limit with the most comprehensive, beautiful…

30 Playable Racers and 70 Pit Crew Members Featured in Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, Available Now on Xbox One

Hello! Kyle with GameMill here. I made sure to put it in the headline because it is kind of a staggering number, but Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 has 30 playable racers and 70 crew members all…

Fight 100 Floors of Foes in The Division 2’s The Summit

100 floors of enemies from every faction are waiting for you in The Summit, a new mode available now in The Division 2 on Xbox One. Playable solo or in co-op, The Summit tests whether…

Go Underground in a New Season of Warface: Breakout

Are you ready to go Underground? The second season of Warface: Breakout is here, with this free content update taking you through the war-torn city streets of a new map. There's also a host…

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost Returns for a Limited Time

Festival of the Lost returns today to Destiny 2. Everyone's invited to join the party, equip a spooky stylish mask, and collect the Legendary weapons only available during the event. There are also…

Loki Rework Headlines Smite’s Newest Update

Loki, first introduced in 2012, was one of the earliest gods to join the battleground. After years of love and hate (of a backstabbing nature), this Norse assassin is undergoing a complete overhaul…

Grab Your Katana Sword with the Ghostrunner Pre-order on Xbox One

We are thrilled to announce that Ghostrunner, the highly anticipated one-hit-one-kill cyber-ninja masterpiece, will be launching October 27 globally on Xbox One. Pre-order Ghostrunner today…

October Update Arrives in World of Warships: Legends

The October update for World of Warships: Legends is here, featuring the full release of the Italian Cruisers and the new Steel Redeemer campaign to earn the U.S. torpedo destroyer Benham…

Next Week on Xbox: October 13 to 16

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox, where we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox One and Windows 10 PC! Every week the team at Xbox aims to deliver quality gaming content for you…