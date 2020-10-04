Thomas Jefferson Byrd dead: Spike Lee actor 'shot to death multiple times' aged 70

The big-screen star also appeared in many TV productions, including his role as Louis Arthur on the series In the Heat of the Night.

Thomas was also seen in Mama Flora’s Family, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and She’s Gotta Have It.

Before going into the film and TV industry, the actor graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Morris Brown College.

He then went on to receive a Master of Fine Arts degree in dance from California Institute of the Arts.

