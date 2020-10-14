Thomas Partey has Arsenal title belief following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract news

“Yes,” he said. “This is our new objective. That’s the objective of the club, of me myself and I think that we have to get back to where we belong.

“By keeping players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it helps me understand that the club wants to achieve greater things and for me it is great to play along great players like him.

“I watched their last game and they were so good. Not only the midfield but the whole team, you can see that they all want to fight and they all want to achieve things.”

Ultimately, that is a path his own football-coaching father put him on when he was still growing up in the dusty streets of Ghana.

“It was a moment that my father wanted me to be a professional, because when we were young we watched a lot of games in the Premier League and La Liga,” he said.

