Thousands of vehicle owners are set to face £300 daily charge within just months

Drivers affected will be those with a heavy vehicle including lorries, buses, coaches and specialist vehicles.
Road users will be forced to pay £100 daily charge if their vehicle only meets Euro 4 or Euro 5 emissions standards.
Meanwhile, highly polluting models which are not Euro 4 compliant will be charged £300 per day to use the capital’s roads.
However, affected road users will not see any additional Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) charges once the new rules come into effect.
READ MORE: Petrol and diesel owners to face £8 daily charge within months
The new restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day, 365 days per year including bank holidays and weekends.
TfL has also confirmed that the new restrictions will also apply across the entire Christmas period.
Penalties will be issued to owners of any vehicles who are found to not meet the new emissions standards.
Failing to pay the daily charge by midnight on the third day after travel will also result in drivers issued fines.
The GLA has also revealed that any further delay would have an “adverse revenue impact on TfL” of around £10million.
The changes will not be the only updates to London vehicle charges next year with updates to the ULEZ set for the end of October.
The updates will see the ULEZ boundary expanded form Central London to include north and south circular roads.
TfL has warned that any petrol or diesel vehicles driving within the expansion must meet the tighter standards or will face a daily charge when the scheme is launched.