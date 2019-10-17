Three Mobile DOWN – Mobile network and data not working for thousands of users

Three Mobile is down this morning with customers in the UK reporting the popular service is not working.
Thousands of Three users appear to be having some major issues with many saying they can’t get a phone signal or access the internet via 4G.
Independent website Down Detector, which measures social mentions around a certain topic to track outages across the globe, registered a peak of over 3,000 Three customers experiencing problems.
The outage seems to have begun overnight and there’s still no sign of it being fixed this morning.
Users have taken to forums and social media to complain of the outage which is leaving their smartphone unable to make calls or get online.
One user said: “It was up and running for about 30 minutes but its back down again. #Hampshire.:
And another added: “No signal since last night, it’s shambolic that they have not fixed it yet.”
Twitter is also packed with complaints with the #threedown currently trending in the UK.
One posted a message saying: ‘How long this gonna last?!?”
Whilst another said: ‘We live in 2019, where a network has been down for nearly 6 hours but @ThreeUK can not even update their customers.. How is that right? Have some shame and communicate with your customers #threedown”
There’s currently no word on when the issues will be fixed but Express.co.uk will update this article when we find out more details.
MORE FOLLOWS