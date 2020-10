But just because you develop chest pain or dizziness, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you have high blood pressure.

Chest pain may also be caused by something less serious, including heartburn or indigestion.

Dizziness, meanwhile, may simply be a sign that you’ve stood up too fast, or a problem inside your ear.

You should still speak to a doctor if your dizziness or chest pain won’t go away, however.

