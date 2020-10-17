Home Weird 'Tic-tac UFO spotted in the skies near Area 51' sparking conspiracy meltdown
Weird

'Tic-tac UFO spotted in the skies near Area 51' sparking conspiracy meltdown

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo)

A bizarre video claiming to show a “tic tac-shaped UFO ” moving slowly near the top-secret military base Area 51 has sent alien enthusiasts into meltdown.

A driver travelling on Highway 62 close to Palm Springs in California, US, witnessed the white disc and claimed it measured about 70 feet long.

In the clip, a flat white object is seen floating mid-air above the highway. It appears to be moving along the Mount San Jacinto towards the space where the wind mills are.

The driver, who went on the route regularly due to work purpose, said: “I’ve seen clouds around the mountains very often but never like this.”

A worker spotted a white flat disc hovering above the highway in front of Mount San Jacinto, the US

Conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring, who is known for his outlandish claims, said on his blog UFO Sightings Daily that the so-called sighting happened near Area 51 might due to the proximity to the wind farms.

He wrote: “This is an interesting video of a white tic tac shaped UFO.

“The UFO was seen as a person was heading to work along Highway 62 near Palm Springs. The wind farm is located in Palm Spring outskirts.

“The eyewitness at first believes it to be a cloud and then soon realised it was probably a UFO.”

The object then headed towards the wind mills as the driver approached closer
The object then headed towards the wind mills as the driver approached closer
- Advertisement -

Waring made more bizarre claims, adding: “UFOs do have a high interest in human technology and wind farms are the newest in free energy harvesting to make a cleaner planet.

“UFOs have been seen before around wind farms and one even crashed into a windmill many years back.

“This white tic tac…that’s an alien craft caught very close to Area 51, Nellis AFB and the famous Extraterrestrial Highway. A UFO hotspot.”

Viewers were convinced and said the UFO did not look like any military crafts.

One wrote: “They [The military] never would have flown that route anyway. It’s obviously a real craft that was there at that time.”

Another added: “Looks like a real deal, a tic tac type craft of intelligent abilities there.”

But some pointed out that there were no shadows cast on the mountains, while others said it could be a parachute.

“It’s clearly a parachute or even a large tarp,” one commented. “Watch the very end it collapsed on its self like cloth.”

A second claimed: “Fake, it doesn’t cast a shadow.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid patients 'less likely to die than in April'
Next articleEtching a Simple Pattern on Solar Panels Boosts Light Absorption by 125%, Study Shows

RELATED ARTICLES

Weird

Man stumbles across creature's 'corpse' in the ground only to find it's alive

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo) A man joked he had found a corpse in the ground after seeing a pair of tiny hands poking from the dirt. Laiaum...
Read more
Weird

Girl pretends she's possessed to get out of exam – has terrifying 'exorcism'

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Sofie Jackson) A woman has claimed she had a demonic exorcism at school after she pretended to be possessed in the hope she would...
Read more
Weird

Friends visit mausoleum at night and run in terror when ‘footsteps’ approach

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo) A group of daredevils were filmed running in terror after a short visit to a mausoleum in the middle of the night. Reddit...
Read more
Weird

Mum felt 'kidneys were going to explode' after dodgy McDonald's chicken nugget

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Sophie Norris, Joseph Wilkes) A young mum 'feared she would die' when she was hospitalised with severe food poisoning after eating McDonald's chicken nuggets. Lily...
Read more
Weird

QAnon's latest wild conspiracy theory claims Queen has no right to UK throne

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) QAnon has added a new dimension to its complex web of ideas about paedophiles, Satanists and alien invaders. The bizarre conspiracy group is...
Read more
Weird

Bacon flavour face masks free for fry-up fans who want to smell it everywhere

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) With almost everyone wearing face coverings nowadays, designers from Gucci to La Perla have jumped on the facemark bandwagon. But one company you...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Scott Disick Spotted Out With Gorgeous Mystery Blonde After Sofia Richie Split & Bella Banos Reunion

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Scott Disick is single and living his best life. The infamous playboy has been spotted with a mystery woman, just two weeks after...
Read more

Get an iPhone 12 half price plus all the best deals on Apple's new smartphones revealed

Tech 0
After months of waiting you can finally buy the new Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. These all-new devices are now available for...
Read more

Etching a Simple Pattern on Solar Panels Boosts Light Absorption by 125%, Study Shows

Science 0
Peter Dockrill Solar panels offer huge potential to move more people away from electricity generated from burning coal, and a new innovation devised by scientists...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: