Home Celebrity Timothée Chalamet Confesses How ‘Embarrassed’ He Felt After PDA Yacht Pics With...
Celebrity

Timothée Chalamet Confesses How ‘Embarrassed’ He Felt After PDA Yacht Pics With Ex Lily-Rose Depp

0

Julia Teti

Timothée Chalamet opened up about the infamous PDA yacht pics that circulated of him and ex Lily-Rose Depp, confessing that she was someone he ‘really loved’ before their April 2020 split.

Timothée Chalamet was ready to talk about those pictures of him and his former flame Lily-Rose Depp in his latest profile with GQ. The Oscar-nominated actor, 24, spoke candidly in the November issue about the photos that surfaced following his getaway with his The King co-star, 21, to Capri in Italy after the Venice Film Festival in September 2019. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” Timothée recalled of the trip with his then-girlfriend.

Timothee Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet opens up about those infamous PDA yacht pics with his former flame Lily-Rose Depp [Rennell Medrano for GQ].

“I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” he explained. Unfortunately, the Call Me By Your Name star would next day awaken to photos of himself and his former love on the deck of the boat, where photographers captured the young stars making out. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?” Timothée went on, expressing how uncomfortable he felt when the photos began circulating.

Timothee Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet on the cover of GQ’s November issue [Rennell Medrano for GQ].

But it wasn’t just the photos that left the young star mildly mortified; it was also what people were saying about the images through various social media platforms and online. “And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?!” Timothée said to the outlet in exasperation. “Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!

Timothee Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp
Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp quietly dated after meeting on the set of ‘The King’ [AP Images].

Since those pictures were made public, Timothée and Lily-Rose have gone their separate ways, seemingly ending their relationship in April 2020. Though the former couple never addressed the end of their romance outright, it was all but confirmed when Timothée was spotted making out with actress Eiza González in June. Since that time, Timothée’s focus, and most all of his fans and admirers can talk about, is his many upcoming projects.

The actor has a slew of films on the horizon, including Dune in which he co-stars with newly-minted Emmy-winner Zendaya. 2021 is shaping up to be a big year for the star, with the aforementioned sci-fi epic, as well as the Wes Anderson-directed ensemble picture The French Dispatch. Timothée will also return to “somewhere in Northern Italy” for the sequel to Call Me By Your Name — Find Me — where he’ll reunite with co-star Armie Hammer.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNext-Gen Gaming Is an Environmental Nightmare
Next articlePolestar 1: The World's Most Beautiful Hybrid Car Has Arrived

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Bethenny Frankel: What My Daughter Bryn and I Have in Common

0
Riley Cardoza Like mother, like daughter! Bethenny Frankel opened up about her and Jason Hoppy‘s 10-year-old daughter Bryn’s personality.“She’s very creative,” the Cookie Meets Peanut...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Reveals Sex of Newborn Baby as She Shares Congratulatory Note from Beyoncé

0
Nicki Minaj Reveals Sex of Newborn, Shares Note from Beyoncé | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageNicki Minaj Reveals Sex of...
Read more
Celebrity

John Cena’s Romantic History: From Nikki Bella Engagement To Shay Shariatzadeh Marriage & More

0
Alyssa Norwin Following John Cena’s secret wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh, we’re taking a look back at the other women he’s been romantically involved with over...
Read more
Celebrity

Stars — They're Just Like Us!

0
Us Weekly Staff They may live in the spotlight, but these stars have no problem doing every day tasks
Read more
Celebrity

Queen Elizabeth, 94, Looks Beautiful As She Makes First Royal Appearance In 7 Months After Quarantining

0
Emily Selleck Queen Elizabeth II has returned to public life, making her first appearance outside of castle walls since the coronavirus pandemic began.British monarch Queen...
Read more
Celebrity

Cardi B Confirms She’s Back Together With Offset: ‘I’m Crazy’

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Well, that was fast. Cardi B confirmed she’s back together with Offset in a new video — about one month to the date...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Bethenny Frankel: What My Daughter Bryn and I Have in Common

Celebrity 0
Riley Cardoza Like mother, like daughter! Bethenny Frankel opened up about her and Jason Hoppy‘s 10-year-old daughter Bryn’s personality.“She’s very creative,” the Cookie Meets Peanut...
Read more

NHL free agency rumors: Joe Thornton playing in Switzerland, Maple Leafs next?

Sports 0
Jackie Spiegel With the uncertainty of the next season, we'll call it the 2021 season now, Joe Thornton has opted to lace up his skates...
Read more

C-SPAN Anchor Made A False Claim About Twitter Hack, And Now He’s On Leave Indefinitely

Tv & Radio 0
Now, though, Steve Scully has admitted that he lied about the hack, and actually did post the tweet to Scaramucci himself. After alerting C-SPAN...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: