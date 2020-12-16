Tom Cruise Screams At ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Crew For Breaking COVID Rules On Set — Listen

By

Tom Cruise takes COVID-19 protocols on the set of his new ‘Mission Impossible’ film VERY seriously. He lit into crew members who broke them, and threatened them with termination in an intense new audiotape.

Tom Cruise has always been known as intensely committed and a hyper perfectionist when it comes to whatever project he is working on, especially on blockbusters like the Mission: Impossible franchise. The seventh installment of the action series is currently filming in Europe — already shooting on location in Norway and Italy — amid strict COVID-19 protocols. The 58-year-old actor completely tore into several crew members who apparently broke the rules and got within six feet of each other at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, outside of London. Tom lit into them in an intense new audio recording from the set and obtained by U.K’s The Sun newspaper, telling the crew members they’d be immediately fired if it happened again.

Tom let everyone on set know that Tinseltown was looking to their production for how blockbusters can still be made during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us, because they believe in what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies,” he yelled about the example they’re setting for other productions.

“We’re creating thousands of jobs you motherf**kers. I don’t ever want to see it again. EVER,” he screamed about the broken protocol, adding “and if you don’t do it you’re fired. And I see you do it again you’re f**king gone…that’s it! No apologies!” he told those gathered around.

Tom then reminded everyone how lucky they are to have work during the pandemic. “You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table, or pay for their college education,” he reminded everyone. “That is what I sleep with at night. The future of this f**king industry” he continued, of the pressure to keep the production rolling and setting the example for other motion pictures.

“So I am sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out,” before screaming “We are not shutting this f**ing movie down.” He then asked, “Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone,” and added, “That’s it. Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility you have?”

Tom then said that he “trusted” his crew and would listen to any reason they had if they broke a protocol. “Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. I trust you guys to be here. That’s it guys, that’s it,” he concluded. Tom is a perfectionist and expects those around him to step up to the plate when it comes to something as crucial as following COVID-19 rules. Especially when dealing with a several hundred million dollar blockbuster action movie budget…while filming in the middle of a global pandemic. A COVID outbreak could cause a production shutdown, so who can blame Tom for losing his temper.

