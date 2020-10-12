Tom Kennedy dead: Name That Tune and The Price Is Right host dies at 93

But Kennedy was probably best known for the syndicated revival of Name That Tune, that aired weekly between 1974 to 81.

His other presenting credits included Break the Bank and 50 Grand Slam in 1976, To Say the Least from 1977-78, Whew! from 1979-80, Body Language from 1984 to 1986, a late version of The Price Is Right from 1985-86, and Worldplay from 1986-87.

Following the illness and death of Allen Ludden, Kennedy took over hosting duties for Password Plus from 1980 to 1982.

His success as a host saw him get his own self-titled show The Real Tom Kennedy Show in 1970.

Like this: Like Loading...