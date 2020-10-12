Home Celebrity Tom Parker: 5 Things To Know About The Wanted Singer, 32, Who...
Tom Parker: 5 Things To Know About The Wanted Singer, 32, Who Has An Inoperable Brain Tumor

Alyssa Norwin

In an emotional social media post, Tom Parker, who was a member of The Wanted, revealed that he is currently undergoing treatment for an inoperable brain tumor.

Tom Parker, a 32 year old singer who spent five years as a member of The Wanted, shared some devastating news with fans on Oct. 12. The UK musician took to Instagram to reveal that he’s been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The announcement came after Tom and his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, took a noticeable break from social media for several weeks.

“I’m already undergoing treatment,” Tom wrote. “We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.” Here’s more to know about Tom:

1. Tom has Stage IV Glioblastoma. In an interview with Britain’s OK! Magazine, Tom revealed that doctors told him that his tumor was the “worst case scenario.” He received his diagnosis after suffering two seizures throughout the summer. “They’ve said it’s terminal,” Tom admitted. “It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

tom parker
Tom Parker hits the stage for a performance. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

2. Tom is married with a 2nd baby on the way. Tom and Kelsey tied the knot in 2018. Their daughter was born in 2019, and in June 2020, they told fans that they had a second child, a baby boy, on the way. The baby is due at the beginning of November.

3. He auditioned on ‘The X-Factor’. Tom starting playing guitar when he was 16 years old. He wound up auditioning for The X-Factor, but did not make it past the first round. He wound up dropping out of college to pursue his career as a singer.

the wanted
The Wanted pose for a photo together. (VICTORIA WILL/INVISION/AP)

4. He was with The Wanted for 5 years. The Wanted formed in 2009. The group included Tom, Max George, Siva Kaneswarm, Jay McGuinness, and Nathan Sykes. They released three albums before announcing that they’d be going on an indefinite hiatus in Jan. 2014 to pursue solo projects.

5. What has he done since the band split? In 2014, Tom showed off his skills as a DJ on a collaboration with Richard Rawson called “Fireflies.” He also competed on Celebrity Masterchef in 2015 and made it to the semifinals. He competed on The Jump, a reality competition series that requires contestants to partake in various winter sports, in 2016. Tom finished in third place on the show.

